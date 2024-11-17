Man in Thailand returns underwear stolen from laundromat, along with letter and $38 compensation

Sometimes, an apology isn't enough to make amends for an inappropriate action.

On Nov 11, a man in Pattaya, Thailand, entered an empty self-service laundromat and rummaged through a laundry basket, eventually finding a piece of underwear and swiftly hid it in his left pocket.

His actions were caught by the store's security camera and he was confronted by staff. According to Thai publication Pattaya Mail, the man claimed he was just collecting his clothes and left the premises.

But later that night, he returned with the stolen undergarment — as well as an apology letter with a 1,000 baht ($38) compensation.

In the written note, the man said: "What I did caused trouble for others, and I sincerely apologise to the owner of the laundromat and the owner of the [stolen underwear].

"I am compensating for the loss to punish myself and learn from this."

He sought forgiveness and pleaded for the laundromat owner not to press charges.

Regardless, the latter contacted the police and handed the security footage containing his illegal actions to local authorities who are investigating the incident.

She also urged local media to spread the word about the man's deeds as a form of warning to others.

