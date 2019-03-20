Man's tongue pierced by 'needle' after biting into McDonald's burger

Biting into a burger should be a pleasurable experience for most, but for one McDonald's customer in Taiwan, it was met with a jolt of pain instead.

To his horror, the customer, surnamed Shi, found a long 'needle' embedded in his tongue as blood flowed from the wound, Apple Daily Taiwan reported.

In a post to a Facebook group on March 19, Shi wrote that he'd popped by the outlet in the wee hours of the morning to grab a bite after work.

Expressing incredulity at the situation, he wrote: "Oh my, it's possible to get injured just from eating McDonald's."

According to reports, the sharp object measured more than a centimetre long.

After taking photos as evidence, Shi returned to the shop to demand an explanation. An employee then accompanied him to the hospital to see a doctor.

In a statement from McDonald's, the sharp metal object is believed to have been dislodged from cleaning equipment that was not authorised for use.

Although it has promised to improve the management and training of staff, it may be too late to repair the damage inflicted on customers' confidence.

Wrote one Facebook commenter: "That's so scary, luckily he didn't swallow the needle!".

"Thankfully it wasn't a child who ate the burger," another added.

