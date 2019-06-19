Many in Hong Kong, fearful of China's grasp, flee to Taiwan

TAIPEI/HONG KONG - For Hong Kong resident Yung Xiu Kwan, 67, a proposed extradition law that would allow people in the former British colony to be sent to mainland China for trial was the final straw.

Ms Yung is packing her bags and leaving the Chinese-ruled city to set up a new life in proudly democratic Taiwan, fed up with what she sees as Beijing's ever encroaching grip over the city that has led to an erosion of civil liberties.

"Without freedom and democracy, it's like being put in jail, like living in a concentration camp... Without freedom, (I) would rather die," said Ms Yung, as she waved a Taiwan flag at a massive protest in Hong Kong on Sunday (June 16). "Taiwan can offer that because Taiwan has democratic elections and a Constitution that safeguards democracy."

Hong Kong has been governed under a "one country, two systems" formula since its return from British to Chinese rule in 1997, allowing it certain freedoms, including an independent judiciary. Courts in mainland China are controlled by the Communist Party.

Ms Yung is joining thousands of people who have left for Taiwan in recent years, citing fears of Chinese erosion of "one country, two systems", a concept Beijing hopes it can introduce one day in Taiwan.

Beijing has never renounced the use of force to take over neighbouring, self-ruled Taiwan, which it regards as a recalcitrant, breakaway province.

While Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam indefinitely suspended the extradition Bill, protest organisers said about two million people still took to the streets on Sunday to call for a full withdrawal and to demand that Mrs Lam step down.

Some Hong Kong tycoons have started moving personal wealth offshore amid concerns over the legislation.

BEACON OF DEMOCRACY

The Hong Kong protests, which saw police use rubber bullets and tear gas, were the most violent to rock the city in decades and marked the biggest challenge the financial hub has posed to Chinese President Xi Jinping since he came to power in 2012.

Taiwan, overwhelmingly opposed to a "one country, two systems" formula for itself, has voiced support for Hong Kong.