Mask-wearing cat becomes internet star during coronavirus outbreak

PHOTO: Weibo
Lam Min Lee
Lam Min Lee
AsiaOne

Photos of cute animals never fail to brighten up anyone's day, and especially so in these trying times.

As pet owners put on protective gear to brave the outdoors during the coronavirus outbreak, they made sure that their furkids were suited up too.

One cat, in particular, has become an internet star lately, as pictures of the mask-wearing feline began circulating on social media.

The bicoloured cat was spotted on the streets of Guangdong, China, peering out of its makeshift mask as its owner shopped at a roadside stall.

As the photos reached other shores, a Twitter user in Japan was so charmed by them, he immortalised the kitty in tiny sculptures.

Aww.

While the World Health Organisation has said there's no evidence that pets such as dogs and cats can be infected by the coronavirus, some pet owners still prefer to play it safe.

Dog owners in China scrambled to get their hands on pet face masks in recent weeks, according to media reports.

Check out this pupper decked out in full protective gear while out on a walk.

PHOTO: Weibo

However, not all pets are as fortunate.

As the coronavirus spread, so did panic and fear among people.

Rumours that animals were exacerbating the spread of the virus have recently landed some pets in trouble.

In some parts of China, there were reports of people abandoning their dogs and cats, and in worse cases, throwing their furry companions out of their apartment windows to their deaths.

This behaviour has been frowned upon by health experts as well as animal welfare groups in Singapore.

“(Furthermore) we know humans are susceptible (but) we don’t have evidence that cats or dogs are susceptible,” shared...

Posted by Cat Welfare Society on Tuesday, February 11, 2020

Even if pets are susceptible to the virus, it does not mean that they will transmit the coronavirus to humans, Professor Wang Linfa of Duke-NUS Medical School said at a press conference on Feb 10.

Still, the best way to protect yourself and others is to practise good personal hygiene such as washing your hands with soap and water.

For the latest updates on the coronavirus virus, visit here.

More about
Wuhan virus Outbreaks and Epidemics Pets

TRENDING

Man curses SingPost employees with coronavirus. SingPost exec delivers masterful comeback
Man curses SingPost employees with coronavirus. SingPost exec delivers masterful comeback
Singaporean women share their worst Tinder date stories
Singaporean women share their worst Tinder date stories
Hong Kong men smash car window to steal N95 masks
Hong Kong men smash car window to steal N95 masks
Chief medical officer responds to view that everyone should wear a mask to avoid coronavirus infection
Chief medical officer responds to view that everyone should wear a mask to avoid coronavirus infection
No joke: &#039;He asked whether I felt bad for his penis&#039;, K-pop idol&#039;s ex reveals
No joke: 'He asked whether I felt bad for his penis', K-pop idol's ex reveals
Man found dead at Punggol carpark after allegedly stabbing himself due to money problems
Man found dead at Punggol carpark after allegedly stabbing himself due to money problems
Goblin actress Go Soo-jung dies at age 24
Goblin actress dies at age 24
Doctor recommends making your own cloth face mask with air &#039;filter&#039; - here&#039;s how to do it
Doctor recommends making your own cloth face mask with air 'filter' - here's how to do it
Singapore doctor says people who are obese should wear masks and masks can be worn for more than a day
Singapore doctor says people who are obese should wear masks and masks can be worn for more than a day
Diary of a coronavirus survivor: Wuhan nurse claims she recovered from virus at home
Diary of a coronavirus survivor: Wuhan nurse claims she recovered from virus at home
Mask-wearing cat becomes internet star during coronavirus outbreak
Mask-wearing cat becomes internet star during coronavirus outbreak
Here are Singtel&#039;s price plans for the new Samsung Galaxy S20, S20+, and S20 Ultra
Here are Singtel's price plans for the new Samsung Galaxy S20, S20+, and S20 Ultra

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

I tried singing with a live band in front of an audience at this new karaoke joint and it made me feel like a superstar
I tried singing with a live band in front of an audience at this new karaoke joint and it made me feel like a superstar
House tour: A unique HDB apartment with a post-apocalyptic feel
House tour: A unique HDB apartment with a post-apocalyptic feel
Kids with working mums grow into happy adults
Kids with working mums grow into happy adults
The best places to buy second-hand luxury bags and accessories in Singapore
The best places to buy second-hand luxury bags and accessories in Singapore

Home Works

House tour: A unique HDB apartment with a post-apocalyptic feel
House tour: A unique HDB apartment with a post-apocalyptic feel
House tour: Retro vibes fill this 3-room HDB BTO home in Tiong Bahru
House tour: Retro vibes fill this 3-room HDB BTO home in Tiong Bahru
Punggol Northshore HDB owners, check out these 3D knock-ups!
Punggol Northshore HDB owners, check out these 3D knock-ups!
5 simple ways to keep your kitchen counter clutter free
5 simple ways to keep your kitchen counter clutter free

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

2-year-old boy flung out of car in Malaysian highway collision
2-year-old boy flung out of car in Malaysian highway collision
Notice outside Ubi clinic &#039;turning away patients with fever and flu&#039; confuses netizens
Notice outside Ubi clinic 'turning away patients with fever and flu' confuses netizens
Disinfectant on Chinese man&#039;s body ignites near heater
Disinfectant on Chinese man's body ignites near heater
&#039;You nurses always walk around with virus on you&#039;: Nurses shunned, ostracised for wearing uniform
'You nurses always walk around with virus on you': Nurses shunned, ostracised for wearing uniform

SERVICES