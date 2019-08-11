Masked Hong Kong students chant protest slogans at graduation

HONG KONG - Hong Kong students, many wearing banned black masks, chanted slogans at their graduation at the Chinese University on Thursday (Nov 7), with some holding up banners urging "Free Hong Kong, Revolution Now".

The students defied a ban on masks that the government imposed last month in a bid to curb sometimes violent unrest that has rocked the Chinese-ruled city for more than five months.

Dressed in formal graduation gowns, many of about 1,000 students chanted as they walked to the ceremony venue, near the New Territories town of Sha Tin, calling for the government to respond to protesters' demands that include universal suffrage.

The protests started over a now-scrapped extradition bill that would have allowed people to be sent to mainland China for trial but have evolved into calls for democracy, an end to Chinese meddling in the city's promised freedoms and an independent inquiry into complaints of excessive force by police, among other things.

"Even though we are all exhausted, we should not give up,"said Kelvin, a 22-year-old information engineering graduate.

The university said it suspended the ceremony after the degrees were handed out.