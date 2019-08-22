Mind the doors: Japan bullet train runs with door open at 280 km/h

TOKYO - A Japanese bullet train hurtling along at 280 km/h ran for nearly a minute with one of its doors completely open on Wednesday (Aug 21), its operator said.

The accident, due to human error, was a rare mishap for the Japanese "Shinkansen" bullet train which has a world-famous safety and punctuality record.

The Tokyo-bound Hayabusa No 46 train screeched to an emergency stop in a tunnel shortly after leaving Sendai station in northeastern Japan when the conductor saw a warning light that the door of the ninth carriage was open, East Japan Railway said.

"The conductor checked the carriage and found that the door was completely open," a company spokesman told AFP.

"Some 340 passengers were on board but no one was injured," he said, adding that the train resumed its journey after a checkup.