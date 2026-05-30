Minority union at Samsung Electronics to challenge pay deal in court

SEOUL – A minority labour union at Samsung Electronics representing its consumer electronics workers will ask a South Korean court to suspend the implementation of a pay deal that primarily benefits employees in the chip division, a lawyer said.

Two other unions at the world's largest memory chip and TV maker, including its biggest union, voted to approve a pay deal this week that provides huge bonuses for workers in Samsung's memory chip division, which has seen profits soar amid the AI boom.

The Samsung Electronics Co Union (SECU), which has about 13,000 members, mostly from the company's smartphone, TV and home appliances divisions, had initially filed an injunction to suspend the vote.

The approval of the 11th-hour government-mediated agreement averted a planned 18-day strike, but meant some employees outside the chip division did not fare as well.

Now that the vote has passed, SECU will ask the court to suspend the implementation of the pay deal, a lawyer for the union said in a court hearing on Friday (May 29).

Legal counsel for SECU said they would submit documents next week revising the injunction request, and expect a court to make a ruling within a month.

A spokesperson for Samsung Electronics' biggest union declined to comment.

The company was not immediately available for comment.

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