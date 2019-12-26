Modi unveils plan to tackle water shortages in India's heartland states

NEW DELHI - Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday launched a 60-billion-rupee (S$1.13 billion) plan to tackle water shortages in the country's seven heartland states where agriculture is a mainstay.

India, the world's second-most populous country, faces the worst long-term water crisis in its history as demand outstrips supply, threatening farm output and overall economic growth in Asia's third-largest economy.

Almost every sector of the US$2.6 trillion economy is dependent on water, especially agriculture, which sustains two-thirds of India's 1.3 billion people.

"Water shortages in the country not only affect individuals and families; the crisis also has an effect on India's development," Mr Modi said. "We need to prepare the new India to deal with every single aspect of the crisis."

The plan launched by Mr Modi would help replenish ground water and boost overall availability in Rajasthan, Karnataka, Haryana, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra and Gujarat states, which produce staples such as rice, wheat, sugar and oilseeds.

India is the world's leading producer of an array of farm goods, and nearly 60 per cent of the irrigation for agriculture comes from ground water, mainly through electric water pumps.

Subsidised electricity gives farmers an incentive to pump out more water, a key reason behind fast-depleting water tables in the vast country.