Modi versus Wild: Indian PM to join Bear Grylls in wilderness

PHOTO: Twitter/BearGrylls
Reuters

NEW DELHI - Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is teaming up with British TV adventurer Bear Grylls to venture into India's wilderness to raise awareness about protecting nature, the show's host said.

India is struggling to protect its environment and its wildlife, as a huge and growing population puts ever more pressure on its wild spaces.

"People across 180 countries will get to see the unknown side of PM @narendramodi as he ventures into Indian wilderness to create awareness about animal conservation & environmental change," Grylls, star of survival show "Man vs. Wild" on the Discovery Channel, said on Twitter.

A trailer for the programme shows Modi, 68, driving into the Jim Corbett National Park in northern India guided by Grylls, with images of a tiger, a herd of elephants and deer running in the distance.

"You are the most important person in India, it's my job to protect you," Grylls tells Modi.

Modi said he had grown up in nature and the programme with Grylls was a chance to showcase India's rich wildlife.

"For years, I have lived among nature, in the mountains and the forests," Discovery quoted Modi as saying in a statement.

"These years have a lasting impact on my life. So when I was asked about a special programme focussing on life beyond politics and that too in the midst of nature I was both intrigued and inclined to take part in it."

The show, which airs on Aug 12, is stirring some excitement among fans of Modi, who led his party to a second straight general election victory this year.

"This is unbelievable. PM Modi knows how to do it," said one Twitter user, Akash Jain.

India, which stretches from snow-bound Himalayan heights in the north to steamy tropics in the south, is home to most of the world's remaining wild tigers.

India's tiger count rose to 2,967 in 2018, up a third from 2014, new estimates released by Modi on Monday (July 29) showed.

More than 3.8 million sq km of forest were surveyed in 2018 and 2019, with cameras in about 26,000 locations and hundreds of thousands of kilometers covered on foot.

"India is committed to doing whatever it can to further animal protection and conservation," Modi said, releasing the census report.

In recent years, endangered wild cats, including leopards, have come into more frequent conflict with villagers as the animals' habitat shrinks.

Last week, villagers in northern India beat a tiger to death with sticks after it mauled a man, media said.

More about

india Narendra Modi celebrities tv series Conservation/Preservation Wildlife conservation
Purchase this article for republication.

TRENDING

&#039;Your supper, bro&#039;: Customer&#039;s message warms GrabFood rider&#039;s heart
'Your supper, bro': Customer's message warms GrabFood rider's heart
Popular live-streamer, thought to be young woman, exposed as 58-year-old Chinese &#039;Granny&#039;
Popular live-streamer, thought to be young woman, exposed as 58-year-old Chinese 'Granny'
Mediacorp, creative agency apologise for &#039;brownface&#039; E-Pay ad, then seem to defend it
Mediacorp, creative agency apologise for 'brownface' E-Pay ad, then seem to defend it
Body of man found floating in Singapore River
Body of man found floating in Singapore River
Chinese woman using six seats on train sparks debate
Chinese woman using six seats on train sparks debate
Indian family caught stealing from Bali hotel, sparks outcry
Indian family caught stealing from Bali hotel, sparks outcry
Girl in China does 1,000 squats to compete with friend, ends up in ICU
Girl in China does 1,000 squats to compete with friend, ends up in ICU
Rambutan cameos in Netflix sci-fi series - as alien fruit
Rambutan called 'disgusting' on American show
Malaysian minister Azmin calls on Mahathir to not make way for Anwar
Malaysian minister Azmin calls on Mahathir to not make way for Anwar
Japan&#039;s largest conveyor belt sushi chain Sushiro opening on Aug 19, but it&#039;s not as cheap as you&#039;d think
Japan's largest conveyor belt sushi chain Sushiro opening on Aug 19, but it's not as cheap as you'd think
65-year-old resident reveals why she cleans entire HDB block every week
65-year-old resident reveals why she cleans entire HDB block every week
Causeway traffic frozen after car catches fire
Causeway traffic frozen after car catches fire

LIFESTYLE

10 exquisite mooncakes to gift your boss and mother-in-law that will fly them to the moon
10 exquisite mooncakes to gift your boss and mother-in-law that will fly them to the moon
Old Chang Kee Mao Shan Wang Durian Puffs, 1-for-1 Xing Fu Tang brown sugar bubble milk &amp; more deals this week
Old Chang Kee Mao Shan Wang Durian Puffs, 1-for-1 Xing Fu Tang brown sugar bubble milk & more deals this week
5 hacks to rack up miles on business travel
5 hacks to rack up miles on business travel
9 tips to create wellness in the home
9 tips to create wellness in the home

Home Works

9 tips to create wellness in the home
9 tips to create wellness in the home
7 unexpected colour palettes that work
7 unexpected colour palettes that work
Bathroom colour schemes you&#039;ll love
Bathroom colour schemes you'll love
Floating vanity design ideas
Floating vanity design ideas

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

S.H.E&#039;s Selina makes peace with ex-husband on psychologist&#039;s advice
S.H.E's Selina makes peace with ex-husband on psychologist's advice
6-year-old YouTube star buys $11m building in Seoul
6-year-old YouTube star buys $11m building in Seoul
Woman lost nearly 3 litres of blood after waterslide tore her uterus
Woman lost nearly 3 litres of blood after waterslide tore her uterus
Malaysian woman finds a second wife for her husband during pregnancy
Malaysian woman finds a second wife for her husband during pregnancy

SERVICES