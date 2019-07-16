Monsoon flooding forces thousands from their homes in Myanmar

YANGON - Days of heavy monsoon rain and dangerously high river levels in Myanmar have forced more than 18,000 people from their homes and flooded at least one camp for people displaced by recent fighting, authorities and a politician said on Monday (July 15).

Four towns along the Ayeyarwady and Chindwin rivers were in danger of being inundated as the rivers rose, the Department of Disaster Management said.

"We are working together with local authorities helping the people and providing food," said the department's director, Ms Phyu Lai Lai Htun.

More people were expected to be forced from their homes on Monday, she said.

Heavy downpours hit the tropical Southeast Asian country during the May-October rainy season, often triggering flooding.

The northern state of Kachin was the worst affected, with 14,000 people forced from their homes near the banks of the Ayeyarwady river.

Media published photographs showing submerged houses, vehicles and roads in Myitkyina, the state's capital.