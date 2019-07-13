Monsoon rains kill 17 in Nepal, 11 in India

A member of the Nepalese army carrying a child walks along the flooded colony in Kathmandu, Nepal, on July 12, 2019.

NEW DELHI - At least 17 people have been killed across Nepal after torrential monsoon rains induced floods and landslides, officials said on Friday (July 12).

In neighbouring northeastern India, the death toll rose to 11, with six dead in Assam and another five in Arunachal Pradesh, officials said.

Heavy rains since Thursday have hit several districts in Nepal, especially in the country's eastern region and the southern plains.

According to figures released by Nepal's police, a further seven people have been injured and seven others reported missing.