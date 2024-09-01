More Malaysian students heading to China's universities, drawn by affordability and rising reputation

KUALA LUMPUR - More Malaysian students are heading to China for further studies, drawn by affordable costs, the growing prestige of its top universities, and the availability of scholarships.

Data obtained from the Association of Graduates from Universities and Colleges of China in Malaysia show that about 1,800 Malaysian students studied in China in 2007. By 2019, that figure had risen to around 9,500, and an estimated 10,000 in 2023 - and the numbers are set to grow, observers say.

Factors accounting for the steady stream of Malaysians enrolling in China's institutions of higher learning are the affordable costs of studying and living there, as well as the generous scholarships offered by many Chinese universities and government bodies, association president Mr Lim Kok Yan told The Straits Times (ST).

Dr. Ngeow Chow-Bing, associate professor and director of Universiti Malaya's Institute of China Studies, told ST: "The trend (Malaysians heading to China for further studies) has been increasing and I expect it will continue to do so, as China's universities and various government entities have been providing generous scholarships." It is common for many Chinese universities to offer full or partial scholarships to foreign students, observers note.

"Another advantage is the perceived benefit of cultivating ties and relationships, while studying in China, that will offer business or economic opportunities in the future," he added.

The growing prestige of China's top-tier universities has not gone unnoticed either, adding to their appeal.

The reputation of China's universities is on the rise and this is "attracting more students, especially from the ethnic Chinese community in Malaysia", said Dr Ngeow, who co-authored the recently published book titled Rising China's Soft Power In Southeast Asia: Impact On Education And Popular Culture.

In the Times Higher Education's World University Rankings 2024, Beijing's top-ranked Tsinghua University rose to 12th place from 23rd in 2020, while Peking University was 14th on the list. Altogether, there are seven mainland Chinese universities on the world's top 100 universities list this year, compared with just three in 2020.

Tuition fees and living expenses in China are generally lower than in Western countries such as the United States, United Kingdom and Australia, which are among the top overseas-study destinations for Malaysians, said association president Mr Lim. Popular courses in China include business, new media, communication, and language studies, he added.

The cost savings can be significant.

For example, studying medicine at Shanghai Jiao Tong University costs about 29,400 yuan (S$5,400) a year. In comparison, a year's tuition fees at a Malaysian private university amounts to RM110,000 (S$33,000), while a year of medical school in the UK and Australia could cost from £38,000 (S$65,000) and A$60,000 (S$53,000), respectively.

Monthly living expenses in China - including accommodation, food and transport - typically range from 2,000 yuan to 4,000 yuan. In Australia, a popular destination for Malaysian university students, monthly living expenses usually range between A$2,000 and A$3,000.

"Studying in China costs less than studying in many other countries," said Mr Gooi Ming Kuan, 31, who is currently pursuing his PhD studies at Xiamen University's Department of Anthropology and Ethnology, on a scholarship from the Chinese government. Before this, he had completed his Master's degree at Xiamen, on a scholarship from the same university.

"The overall academic atmosphere is better in prestigious schools (in China) in at least three ways: a high level of teaching and research by academics, a high level of independent learning awareness and basic academic knowledge among students, and an extensive library collection," he added.

Besides affordability, the opportunity to immerse one's self 24-7 in the Chinese language and culture is a huge plus.

Experiencing Chinese culture up close really helped in her quest to become a Mandarin-language teacher, said Ms Norizzati Muhamad Maulana, who spent five years at the Beijing Language and Culture University and graduated in 2019, thanks to a scholarship from the Malaysian government.

"I⁠ liked studying in China... The environment really helped my (language) studies a lot. Furthermore, I was studying Mandarin so it helped me to improve fast," said the 28-year-old, who now teaches Mandarin at a government primary school in Selangor state.

The China experience left a lasting impression on Ms Norizzati, as it did with many Malaysian students, from its modern facade with ubiquitious cashless payments to its bicycle-friendly cities with many bike lanes.

Mr Koid Chun Chen, 26, who has a master's degree in architecture from Tsinghua University, was drawn to China because of the latest advances in building technology and the lower tuition fees there, compared with some universities in UK and Australia which he was also considering.

"I was shocked by the scale of Tsinghua campus as there are numerous gardens, libraries, canteen buildings, theatres, markets, sports facilities, student apartments and more. It is almost like a little city," he told ST.

For Mr Koid, the experience was doubly memorable as he landed in Beijing at the tail end of the Covid-19 pandemic in late 2022. The university staff provided care packages and were very supportive, he said. "The locals were also helpful and very kind to us," recalled Mr Koid, who moved back to Kuala Lumpur recently.

As Malaysia and China mark 50 years of diplomatic ties this year, Deputy Prime Minister Zahid Hamidi has urged young Malaysians to study in China, highlighting the country's notable advancements in technology.

China has been Malaysia's largest trading partner for 15 consecutive years and its main source of investment for many years.

A notable alumnus of Tsinghua University is Malaysia's Minister of International Trade and Industry, Tengku Zafrul Aziz, who completed his second master's degree in business administration (MBA) there from 2017 to 2019.

"There's a strong political and economic relationship between the two countries and the opening up of China (post-pandemic) has given a lot of hope for Malaysian companies," Mr Zafrul said in an interview with Beijing-based media group's Caixin Global last year.

As such, there are ample opportunities for Malaysia's companies - and its graduates from China's universities - as the two countries hope to further boost bilateral economic and trade ties.

Chinese companies worldwide do indeed favour graduates from China's universities, Mr Lim, the association president, told ST, saying: "Malaysian students with Chinese study experience are highly sought after by Chinese companies, significantly enhancing their employment prospects."

With the broader picture in mind, China's universities are set to expand their reach beyond the mainland. Tsinghua and Shanghai Fudan universities have been approached by the Malaysian government to establish branch campuses in the country. In 2016, Xiamen University was the first Chinese university to establish an international branch campus in Selangor, offering courses such as accounting, economics and engineering.

