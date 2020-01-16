Most visitors of N. Korea-themed bar in Seoul just there for fun

The bar is filled with North Korean-style posters, and the lime green walls are reminiscent of the pastel shades seen on Pyongyang apartment blocks.
PHOTO: AFP
The New Paper

There are no post, telephone or transport links between the two halves of the divided Korean peninsula, but Seoul's only North Korean-themed pub aims to give its patrons a taste of their nuclear-armed neighbour.

Owner Jang Woo-kyung has never been north of the demilitarised zone, but the bar's decor is inspired by imagery from across the border.

The premises are festooned with North Korean-style posters, the lime green walls reminiscent of the pastel shades seen on Pyongyang apartment blocks, and slogans painted around the pub are written in a white-on-red script similar to the North's propaganda.

Even before the business opened, Mr Jang was ordered by the authorities to remove portraits of Kim Il Sung and Kim Jong Il - the grandfather and father of current leader Kim Jong Un - from the exterior.

"I have no intention of dignifying or praising North Korea," said Mr Jang. "I'm just a man loyal to capitalism."

He used to run a Japanese restaurant, but with Seoul and Tokyo locked in a bitter diplomatic row, his takings plunged by 50 per cent and he opened this new business last October.

"A lot of people come here - some who sympathise with North Korea and some who hate North Korea - but the majority of people, 80 per cent to 90 per cent, just come here for fun," he said.

The menu offers typical North Korean dishes such as Pyongyang cold noodles and drinks labelled with imaginary Northern brands. A mock gift shop is stocked with genuine Northern trinkets and snacks.

The shop also sells traditional Korean dresses in the bright, bold colours seen north of the border, rather than the more subdued, ornate Southern style.

The clientele are largely curious Southerners, with the occasional Northern defector.

More about
NORTH KOREA South Korea Bars and Clubs restaurant

TRENDING

Uncle in hot water after taking a body soak in Sembawang Hot Spring Park
Uncle in hot water after taking a body soak in Sembawang Hot Spring Park
Burger King has offered Prince Harry a job
Burger King has offered Prince Harry a job
CNY shopping in JB? Bringing these things back to Singapore might get you in trouble
CNY shopping in JB? Bringing these things back to Singapore might get you in trouble
Social media trend in China involves sneaking your own raw ingredients into hotpot restaurants
Social media trend in China involves sneaking your own raw ingredients into hotpot restaurants
FairPrice to pull CNY &#039;funeral&#039; tee from stores
FairPrice to pull CNY 'funeral' tee from stores
Marco Ngai&#039;s wife caught cheating on him with foreign banker
Marco Ngai's wife caught cheating on him with foreign banker
Retired actress Cherie Chung, 59, amazes fans with youthful looks
Retired actress Cherie Chung, 59, amazes fans with youthful looks
Chinese woman dies after years of eating just chilli and rice to save money
Chinese woman dies after years of eating just chilli and rice to save money
Cecilia Cheung tries to fly back to Hong Kong every night to wish sons goodnight
Cecilia Cheung tries to fly back to Hong Kong every night to wish sons goodnight
Subaru swears it had nothing to do with viral F**KS name exhibited at Singapore Motorshow
Subaru swears it had nothing to do with viral F**KS name exhibited at Singapore Motorshow
Electrocuted and beaten: S&#039;porean kidnapped in Thailand recounts his painful ordeal
Electrocuted and beaten: S'porean kidnapped in Thailand recounts his painful ordeal
Singapore mum confesses: &#039;I was attracted to another man&#039;
Singapore mum confesses: 'I was attracted to another man'

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

Jade Seah shares the simple truth to happiness
Jade Seah shares the simple truth to happiness
Snacc Attacc: We try chocolate bak kwa cookies, keto cheese crisps and other unique CNY goodies
Snacc Attacc: We try chocolate bak kwa cookies, keto cheese crisps and other unique CNY goodies
Luxury cinemas in JB to pamper yourself from just $3 per ticket
Luxury cinemas in JB to pamper yourself from just $3 per ticket
CNY hacks: Different types of mandarin oranges
CNY hacks: Different types of mandarin oranges and which to get

Home Works

Tips and tricks to maintain your sofa
Tips and tricks to maintain your sofa
House tour: A modern luxe apartment with a 4.27m-high ceiling at Faber Walk
House tour: A modern luxe apartment with a 4.27m-high ceiling at Faber Walk
7 home gym ideas to help you achieve your 2020 fitness goals
7 home gym ideas to help you achieve your 2020 fitness goals
How to do a quality check on carpentry
How to do a quality check on carpentry

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Explosion sends Chinese boy flying after he throws firecracker down manhole
Explosion sends Chinese boy flying after he throws firecracker down manhole
No strollers on stadium track? Sport Singapore explains
No strollers on stadium track? Sport Singapore explains
Woman tosses handbag out of moving car, causes 5-vehicle collision on CTE
Woman tosses handbag out of moving car, causes 5-vehicle collision on CTE
Malaysian boy&#039;s hilarious reaction to prank delights Twitter users
Malaysian boy's hilarious reaction to prank delights Twitter users

SERVICES