'A mother's love knows no bounds': Indonesian mum tells son to lie after he stabs her

A mother's love knows no bounds, an Indonesian teen recently realised.

On Sept 19, a 17-year-old boy from Central Java stabbed his mother in the stomach, killing her as a result.

The pair got into a heated argument after she reprimanded her son, a school dropout, for being unemployed and wasting his time in front of the television, Coconuts reported.

This led to him attacking her with a knife.

Despite the grievous hurt that he caused her, the 34-year-old woman tried to protect him by instructing him to lie about how she got injured.

According to the police, the woman told her son: "[A] mother's love knows no bounds, tell your father that I was stabbed by a madman who entered the house."

With the fabricated story, the teen went to seek help from his neighbours. They took his mother to the hospital where she died that evening.

His neighbours, however, did not buy his story and reported the matter to the police.

Fachurur Rozi, head of the Jepara police crime investigation unit, said "irregularities such as punture marks and bruises" were found during an examination of the woman's body.

The police took in the deceased's son for questioning and he admitted that he had stabbed his mother.

Police investigations are ongoing. If convicted of domestic violence, the teen could face up to 15 years in prison and a 45 million rupiah (S$4,300) fine.

