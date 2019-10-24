Mothers of Myanmar pair facing death over Brit murders beg Thai King for clemency

BANGKOK - The mothers of two Myanmar men sentenced to death for the murder of a pair of British backpackers in Thailand submitted a plea for clemency to the Thai King on Thursday (Oct 24), in a case tainted by claims of irregularities.

Myanmar migrant workers Zaw Lin and Win Zaw Tun were sentenced to death by Thai courts for the rape and murder of Ms Hannah Witheridge, 23, and the killing of Mr David Miller, 24.

Their battered bodies were found on a beach in the diving resort island of Koh Tao in September 2014.

Defence lawyers have said the evidence used to convict the two men were unreliable, as the authorities had mishandled DNA and did not allow independent analysis of the samples.

They also say confessions by the pair were obtained under duress.