'Motivated by revenge': Domestic helper in India caught urinating into employer's food

Reena Kumar, a domestic helper in India, was unhappy at constantly being reprimanded by her employer.

In an act of revenge, the 32-year-old mixed her urine into dough meant for making chapati and rotis, reportedly causing the family to fall ill.

She had been working with the family for eight years, Times of India reported.

It all began when the family was getting worried that a few members in the household were facing health issues.

Upon recommendation by a doctor, the family decided to eat only home-cooked food, in hopes of their conditions improving.

However, there was little to no change to their health situation.

The family's suspicions were aroused as Reena was the only person who prepared their food at home.

A CCTV camera was discreetly installed in the kitchen, and the family was shocked by what they saw.

A 44-second clip, posted by Reporters India on social media site X, allegedly showed footage of Reena getting caught in the act while preparing food in the kitchen. With her body partially obscured, she appeared to lift her top up and bend over for several seconds, before bringing a bowl to the other side of the kitchen.

On Monday (Oct 14), the family reported the helper to the police.

According to Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Wave City, Lipi Nagaich, Reena initially refuted allegations being levelled at her.

But she ultimately confessed after she was shown a clip of her in the act, reported Indian publication ABP.

ACP Nagaich added: "The helper claimed she was motivated by revenge after being frequently scolded by her employer for minor mistakes."

The Indian police arrested Reena on Tuesday and she could face a prison term for up to two years, a fine or both.

