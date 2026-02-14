Motorcyclist killed in Thailand accident was carrying Valentine's Day gift from girlfriend

A man in Nonthaburi, Thailand, died in a motorcycle accident on Wednesday (Feb 11) shortly after receiving a Valentine's Day present from his girlfriend.

According to Thai media outlet Khaosod, police from Bang Bua Thong station were alerted to the single-vehicle accident at 1am and discovered the body of Narin Suksusom, 26, near the road divider.

In the vicinity was a black Yamaha Grand Filano motorcycle with its front damaged.

A bag hanging from the motorcycle also contained a custom tumbler engraved with his photo and the words "Happy Valentine".

His girlfriend, 32, arrived at the scene shortly after the crash and was spotted being consoled by rescue workers.

She revealed that the couple had been at an entertainment venue earlier that evening where she had given him the early Valentine's Day present.

They had left for home separately before she learnt of the fatal accident.

A witness told police that he had been riding behind the victim for some time and saw him hit a pothole before wobbling and losing control of his motorcycle. There were no other vehicles involved.

Police will also review CCTV footage from the vicinity to confirm the circumstances of the crash.

