Motorcyclists in India escape death after tiger chase

PHOTO: Video screengrabs
Lam Min Lee
Lam Min Lee
AsiaOne

It was possibly the scariest ride of their lives -- a tiger hot on their heels as they travelled near a national park in Kerala, India.

The big cat dashed out of the forest and chased after two men riding a motorcycle on the road.

The pair were officials from the forest department, which has been recently patrolling the area after receiving a tip-off of a tiger sighting, the Hindustan Times reported.

Find the animal they did -- it was running right after their vehicle.

Fortunately, the tiger did not continue with the pursuit and leapt into the surrounding woodwork.

The men lived to tell the tale and had their close encounter with the big cat recorded on the mobile phone of the pillion rider.

A Tiger is seen chasing a bike in Muthanga Wildlife Safari in Wayanad in Kerala. Is this how the Tiger Parks are managed in India?

Posted by Forests and Wildlife Protection Society - FAWPS on Saturday, 29 June 2019

Since the clip was posted on the Facebook page Forests and Wildlife Protection Society on June 28, it has been viewed over 760,000 times and attracted over 1,000 comments.

The national park is home to about 100 tigers -- an endangered species with an estimated population of 3,900 around the world, according to the World Wildlife Fund.

While they're not known for high-speed chases like cheetahs (100kmh), tigers are capable of running at 65kmh over short distances.

With a loss of habitat, such close encounters with territorial big cats have become increasingly common.

Earlier this year, a tiger in the neighbouring state of Karnataka mauled three people to death.

The animal was believed to have attacked humans because it was injured, a forest conservator told Indian media.

It was subsequently captured and relocated to a zoo.

lamminlee@asiaone.com

More about

Wildlife conservation viral videos
Purchase this article for republication.

TRENDING

Man at Orchard Towers dies from injuries; police cordon seen near building&#039;s entrance
Man at Orchard Towers dies from injuries; police cordon seen near building's entrance
Forget JB, here&#039;s 5 reasons why you&#039;re better off choosing Batam for your next quick getaway
Forget JB, here's 5 reasons why you're better off choosing Batam for your next quick getaway
Granddaughter of ah ma mistreated by maid: &#039;She was treated like s***&#039;
Granddaughter of ah ma mistreated by maid: 'She was treated like s***'
From Yishun man to Singapore man: Benz Hui to apply for citizenship
From Yishun man to Singapore man: Benz Hui to apply for citizenship
Local musician with PhD shades ex-teacher who looked down on him
Local musician with PhD shades ex-teacher who looked down on him
Motorcyclists in India escape death after tiger chase
Motorcyclists in India escape death after tiger chase
&#039;Sorry for your loss&#039;: Man quits job by handing boss condolence card
'Sorry for your loss': Man quits job by handing boss condolence card
Chinese eco park forced to stay shut after tourists strip away all its lotus flowers
Chinese eco park forced to stay shut after tourists strip away all its lotus flowers
New GrabShare service with slightly cheaper fares in return for five-minutes wait time
New GrabShare service with slightly cheaper fares in return for five-minutes wait time
Catch Pikachu and friends dancing around Jewel Changi Airport only in July
Catch Pikachu and friends dancing around Jewel Changi Airport only in July
Carrie Wong confesses she&#039;s no longer in contact with Ian Fang
Carrie Wong confesses she's no longer in contact with Ian Fang
Johor crowns new premium durian that may taste even better than Mao Shan Wang
Johor crowns new premium durian that may taste even better than Mao Shan Wang

LIFESTYLE

Good deals must share July 1-7: KOI drops $4.40 popcorn latte collab with Garrett&#039;s
Koi launches $4.40 Garrett popcorn tea latte
15 online shopping sites with free shipping to Singapore
15 online shopping sites with free shipping to Singapore
Off with their heels! Dior leads footwear revolution
Off with their heels! Dior leads footwear revolution
Christian Louboutin exhibition opening in Paris in 2020
Christian Louboutin exhibition opening in Paris in 2020

Home Works

6 household items that may cause itchy nose and skin
6 household items that may cause itchy nose and skin
House tour: A colourful tropical-themed HDB home
House tour: A colourful tropical-themed HDB home
Types of kitchen countertop surfaces to choose: Laminates, solid surfaces and quartz
Types of kitchen countertop surfaces to choose: Laminates, solid surfaces and quartz
House tour: A contemporary-style three-bedroom condominium that looks like a classy hotel suite
House tour: A contemporary-style three-bedroom condominium that looks like a classy hotel suite

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

300 fans welcome Kim Soo-hyun as he completes military service
300 fans welcome My Love from the Star actor Kim Soo-hyun as he completes military service
Malaysian boy, 6, dies after play-fighting with uncle
Malaysian boy, 6, dies after play-fighting with uncle
Ada Choi and Max Zhang expecting their third child
Ada Choi and Max Zhang expecting their third child
5 unique places to check out at the new Funan mall
5 unique places to check out at the new Funan mall

SERVICES