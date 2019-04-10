Mum checks on daughters because they were quiet, finds them eating a cockroach

PHOTO: Facebook/爆怨公社
Bryan Lim
Bryan Lim
AsiaOne

Forget keto — the latest fad diet involves insects.

It was reported by Malaysian media that a mortified mother of two took to Facebook this week to recount a ghastly incident in which she caught her toddlers chowing down on a crunchy 'snack'.

She wrote that she had gone to check on her kids because they were too quiet but as she saw them chewing on a cockroach, she couldn't help but scream in shock.

In the photo that accompanied her Facebook post, her two children can be seen looking up towards the camera and a seemingly half-eaten cockroach cadaver between them.

PHOTO: Facebook/爆怨公社

The Facebook user mentioned that she had just changed their diapers and fed them milk before the incident.

She also claimed that she had just cleaned the house a couple days prior and there were also no regular sightings of cockroaches.

The mother immediately went to rinse their mouths and brush their teeth. She revealed that there were broken bits of the cockroach's wings in their mouths, and that one of her kids didn't want to spit out a cockroach leg. The poor mum apparently had to pry it out with her fingers.

The woman confessed that she doesn't dare to kiss her children anymore after the incident and ended her post with repeated reminders that they were still her kids despite what they've done.

Netizens were both repulsed and disturbed as some described the story as "crazy", while others said they felt like "puking”. There were also those who questioned how the kids managed to get their hands on a cockroach.

PHOTO: Facebook/爆怨公社

One even wrote: "Is the white thing the cockroach's innards?"

Let's just say that that's one mystery we never want to be solved.

ALSO READ: Ants, crickets and cockroaches - Healthy snacks that taste like potato chips

bryanlim@asiaone.com

More about
Social media viral cockroaches child

TRENDING

Cabby begs for mercy after being fined $200 by NEA for smoking in his taxi
Cabby begs for mercy after being fined $200 by NEA for smoking in his taxi
Mum checks on daughters because they were quiet, finds them eating a cockroach
Mum checks on daughters because they were quiet, finds them eating a cockroach
K-pop star Sulli accidentally exposes breast during live-stream
K-pop star Sulli accidentally exposes breast during live-stream
Chinese girl, 7, experiences early puberty after sleeping with the lights on for 3 years
Chinese girl, 7, experiences early puberty after sleeping with the lights on for 3 years
9 animals that are illegal to keep as pets in Singapore
9 animals that are illegal to keep as pets in Singapore
Carrie Lam should resign over Hong Kong protests: Mahathir Mohamad
Carrie Lam should resign over Hong Kong protests: Mahathir Mohamad
Donnie Yen interested in Singapore homes that cost $5 million to $10 million
Donnie Yen interested in Singapore homes that cost $5 million to $10 million
&#039;Tough&#039; 2019 PSLE maths paper: 5 challenging questions over the years
'Tough' 2019 PSLE maths paper: 5 challenging questions over the years
What should you do to reduce your risk of vehicle theft in Malaysia?
What should you do to reduce your risk of vehicle theft in Malaysia?
Once a Crazy Rich Asian, Constance Lau now a &#039;prostitute&#039;
Once a Crazy Rich Asian, Constance Lau now a 'prostitute'
What do Singapore&#039;s rich spend their money on?
What do Singapore's rich spend their money on?
Thai man electrocuted to death after falling asleep next to charging phone
Thai man electrocuted to death after falling asleep next to charging phone

LIFESTYLE

Deepavali shopping guide 2019: 5 places with the best discounts in Singapore
Deepavali shopping guide 2019: 5 places with the best discounts in Singapore
Weekend planner Oct 5-6: Scream Asia 2019, Klook Travel Festival &amp; other fun activities
Weekend planner Oct 5-6: Scream Asia 2019, Klook Travel Festival & other fun activities
Tasty alternatives that are healthier than the brown sugar milk tea
Tasty alternatives that are healthier than the brown sugar milk tea
1,000 free cups of &#039;healthy&#039; ice-cream, $2 chocolate Mr Softee returns &amp; other deals this week
1,000 free cups of 'healthy' ice-cream, $2 chocolate Mr Softee returns & other deals this week

Home Works

Buying a resale flat? Here are 8 things to consider when choosing which unit to buy
Buying a resale flat? Here are 8 things to consider when choosing which unit to buy
8 cheaper alternatives to expensive interior design features
8 cheaper alternatives to expensive interior design features
HDB entryways that will make you rethink your own
HDB entryways that will make you rethink your own
5 things to look out for when purchasing HDB resale flat
5 things to look out for when purchasing HDB resale flat

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Koh Jia Ler &#039;slept&#039; with director Anthony Chen to prepare for new film Wet Season
Koh Jia Ler 'slept' with director Anthony Chen to prepare for new film Wet Season
&#039;I&#039;ll do it again in a heartbeat&#039;: Driver stops unconscious cabby&#039;s taxi with his car along PIE
Driver stops unconscious cabby's taxi with his own car along PIE
Toddler in China miraculously survives after chopstick pierces into her brain
Toddler in China miraculously survives after chopstick pierces into her brain
Chinese live-streamer shamed after accidentally flashing her boobs to viewers
Chinese live-streamer shamed after accidentally flashing her boobs to viewers

SERVICES