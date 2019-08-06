Murder of toddler over $196 loan causes outrage in India

PHOTO: Pixabay
AFP

NEW DELHI - Indian police have sent reinforcements to a northern city to head off tensions after the murder of a two-year-old girl over an unpaid US$144 (S$196) loan.

Police said two suspects have been detained after the girl's body was discovered in a rubbish dump in Aligarh, in Uttar Pradesh state, after she was abducted on May 31.

Officers said a medical report found the toddler was strangled with a cloth.

The body was hidden at the home of one of the accused but later thrown into the garbage dump because it started decomposing in the summer heat, police said.

"The girl's grandfather owed the accused money and they had an argument" over the delay in repaying the 10,000 rupees, Aligarh police chief Aakash Kulhari told AFP.

Kulhari said the initial postmortem examination had ruled out rape, but that samples had been sent for further examination to determine if there had been a sexual assault.

Five police officers have been suspended for "dereliction of duty", he said.

A Twitter hashtag of the girl's name has gone viral, with many users demanding capital punishment in the case.

"The brutal murder in Aligarh is yet another inhuman, unspeakable crime against an innocent child," said Ms Priyanka Gandhi, a senior leader of the opposition Congress party.

"What has become of us?"

Other leading politicians and sports and Bollywood stars also expressed anger on Twitter.

Reported crimes against children have increased fivefold in the past decade in India.

According to the national crime records bureau, almost 2,000 children were murdered, 55,000 kidnapped and close to 13,000 sexually assaulted in 2016.

More about

Murder/Manslaughter Children and Youth Loans
Purchase this article for republication.

TRENDING

This Sengkang 4-room BTO has a casual-cool, black-and-white theme
This Sengkang 4-room BTO has a casual-cool, black-and-white theme
Woman nabbed for failing to stop for immigration clearance at Woodlands Checkpoint
Woman nabbed for failing to stop for immigration clearance at Woodlands Checkpoint
2 women fight and scream at each other until 1 gets pushed out of train
2 women fight and scream at each other until 1 gets pushed out of train
Malaysian Casanova teaches men how to attract women - but it&#039;s nothing new
Malaysian Casanova teaches men how to attract women - but it's something they should already know
Aloysius Pang&#039;s last drama From Beijing To Moscow to air on June 13
Aloysius Pang's last drama From Beijing To Moscow to air on June 13
No selfie, no ride, Grab tells users in Malaysia
No selfie, no ride, Grab tells users in Malaysia
Mother regrets not locking kitchen window after 6-year-old daughter falls to her death
Mother regrets not locking kitchen window after 6-year-old daughter falls to her death
It&#039;s Lin Chi-ling who got married, not me, jests Jimmy Lin (Chih-ying) about name mix-up
It's Lin Chi-ling who got married, not me, jests Jimmy Lin (Chih-ying) about name mix-up
New ERP rates for June 2019 - plus, the top 3 most expensive gantries to avoid!
New ERP rates for June 2019 - plus, the top 3 most expensive gantries to avoid!
Dad in China dresses up as clown to earn money for 2-year-old daughter&#039;s medical bills
Dad in China dresses up as clown to earn money for 2-year-old daughter's medical bills
Taiwanese supermodel Lin Chi-ling marries Japanese boyband member Akira
Jerry Yan surprised by Lin Chi-ling's marriage news
She moved to Singapore, quit her lucrative job, acted in Crazy Rich Asians, and made her first movie at 36
She quit her lucrative job and acted in Crazy Rich Asians as calefare

LIFESTYLE

What type of coffee drinker are you?
What type of coffee drinker are you?
16 things that are more expensive in Singapore than other first world countries
16 things that are more expensive in Singapore than other first world countries
Best Father&#039;s Day dining promotions 2019 to show Dad he&#039;s your hero
Best Father's Day dining promotions 2019 to show Dad he's your hero
Durian delivery Singapore price guide: Same-day delivery? No problem!
Durian delivery Singapore price guide: Same-day delivery? No problem!

Home Works

House Tour: Timber finishes in this modern and spacious 5-room HDB flat in Woodlands
House Tour: Timber finishes in this modern and spacious 5-room HDB flat in Woodlands
House tour: Spacious four-bedroom condominium perfect for entertaining
House tour: Spacious four-bedroom condominium perfect for entertaining
This lively HDB flat in Punggol is every colour lover&#039;s dream come true
This lively HDB flat in Punggol is every colour lover's dream come true
House tour: Home in Brazil built on land that measures only 4m in width
House tour: Home in Brazil built on land that measures only 4m in width

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Student and the internet get shock of their lives after mistaking hanging laundry for hanged person
Student and the internet get shock of their lives after mistaking hanging laundry for hanged person
9-year-old girl in China traumatised after lift slides down 18 floors
9-year-old girl in China traumatised after lift slides down 18 floors
Taufik Batisah&#039;s niece is &#039;trapped&#039; in Lebanon and he&#039;s seeking donations to bring her back safely
Taufik Batisah's niece is 'trapped' in Lebanon and he's seeking donations to bring her back safely
Frenzied shoppers and long queues as new Uniqlo x KAWS collection drops in Asia
$19.90 Uniqlo x KAWS tote bag being resold for $128 in Singapore

SERVICES