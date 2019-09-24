Murders of land activists spike under Philippines' Duterte: Watchdog

MANILA - Murders of environmental activists and land defenders in the Philippines have risen sharply under President Rodrigo Duterte, an international rights watchdog said on Tuesday (Sept 24), alleging his speeches and policies have "emboldened" the killers.

Campaigners who challenge powerful logging, mining and fruit growing interests have long faced deadly violence in the Philippines, but the recent increase marked a "disturbing" jump, according to a report from Global Witness.

In July, the group said 30 killings in the Philippines last year made it the deadliest country in the world for land defenders - a first since the group began reporting such deaths in 2012.

"Since President Duterte came to power, there's been a huge increase in the killings of land and environmental defenders, including indigenous activists," senior Global Witness campaigner Ben Leather told AFP.

The report said the toll was at least 113 since Mr Duterte became President in mid-2016, while no fewer than 65 were killed in the three years before his rule.

"The President's aggressive rhetoric against defenders, coupled with the climate of violence and impunity fostered by his drugs war, has only made things worse," Mr Leather added.

Mr Duterte's presidency has been marked by his internationally condemned anti-drugs campaign that authorities say has resulted in more than 5,500 dealers or users being gunned down by police.