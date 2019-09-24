'My soul's calling': Indonesian policeman battles forest fires

PALANGKARAYA, Indonesia - Wearing green gumboots and hauling a bucket of water, Indonesian policeman Toha runs up a road on the island of Borneo, where forest fires have filled the air with thick grey smoke and swirling cinders.

With only a bandanna to shield his face from the fumes, Mr Toha scoops a mugful of water at a time from his bucket to sprinkle on hot spots by the side of the road.

"I see it as my soul's calling," said the 40-year-old, who goes by one name and has been putting out forest fires since 2015.

"When there is any information on a forest fire, I will rush to the scene straight away with my group."

Shifting winds have spread smoke belched by fires on the islands of Borneo and Sumatra across South-east Asia this year, bringing a choking smog to Indonesia's neighbours, Malaysia and Singapore.

The hot spots are the most numerous since devastating blazes in 2015, as an El Nino weather pattern exacerbates the annual dry spell.

Indonesia recorded nearly 7,300 hotspots in the week to Sept 23 in Palangkaraya, the capital of Central Kalimantan state on Borneo, and home to nearly 284,000 people, where air pollution has hovered above the dangerous level for days.