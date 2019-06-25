Myanmar blackout may be cover for gross human rights violations: UN investigator

Special Rapporteur on the situation of human rights in Myanmar, Yanghee Lee gives her report to the Human Rights Council at the United Nations in Geneva, Switzerland, March 11, 2019.

Lee, an independent expert who reports to the UN Human Rights Council on human rights in Myanmar, said nine townships had been blacked out, with no media access and serious restrictions on humanitarian organisations.

"I fear for all civilians there," Lee said in a statement.

"I am told that the Tatmadaw (Myanmar's army) is now conducting a 'clearance operation', which we all know by now can be a cover for committing gross human rights violations against the civilian population."

The statement said there were credible reports that the army helicopters carried out attacks in Minbya Township in central Rakhine on June 19, and the following day, the Arakan Army fired on a navy ship in Sittwe, killing and injuring several soldiers.