Myanmar court jails satirical performers

In a photo taken on April 13, students from Dagon University perform Burmese traditional slam poetry or thangyat during the Burmese New Year in Yangon, Myanmar.
PHOTO: Reuters
Reuters

YANGON - A court in Myanmar sentenced five satirical performers to a year in jail with hard labour on Wednesday (Oct 30) for shows that criticised the army's role in politics.

The five were arrested after taking part in Thangyat, a centuries-old tradition during Myanmar's new year water festival in April. It pokes fun at the flaws and foibles of the social and political system.

During shows and a Facebook broadcast, they criticised the army's share of a quarter of the seats in Parliament and shared pictures of a dog in a military jacket.

"It is obvious that this is not unintentional, as they performed in front of the public with those phrases," Judge Tun Kyaw told the court. "The troupe was found guilty."

The five had denied any wrongdoing in a case that had been condemned by human rights groups as a negative step in Myanmar's faltering transition to democracy.

One of the five, 28-year-old Zayar Lwin, told reporters after the verdict: "I do not recognise the authority of the judiciary. Whether it is one day or a year makes no difference." It was the first of five cases brought by the military under law 505.A, which covers public statements and carries a maximum sentence of two years in prison.

The Thangyat tradition features a mix of comedy and slam poetry set to drums. Troupes complained that they were told to submit lyrics to a censor this year by the first democratic government in 50 years.

According to Athan, a free speech group, 26 people were charged under 505.A in the first six months of 2019.

More about
Politics

TRENDING

&#039;I&#039;ve never been jealous of my brother&#039;, says Christopher Lee&#039;s younger bro Frederick
'I've never been jealous of my brother', says Christopher Lee's younger bro Frederick
&#039;Ghost&#039; in red traditional robes spotted along the road, local drivers spooked out
'Ghost' in red traditional robes spotted along the road, local drivers spooked out
&#039;I&#039;m slipping&#039;: Mount Fuji climber missing after live-streaming his own fall from Japan&#039;s highest mountain
'I'm slipping': Mount Fuji climber missing after live-streaming his own fall from Japan's highest mountain
10-year-old boy drains $1.7k of mum&#039;s salary to buy game character &#039;skins&#039;
10-year-old boy drains $1.7k of mum's salary to buy game character 'skins'
Malaysia to proceed with JB-S&#039;pore RTS rail project, says Mahathir; estimated cost cut by 36 per cent to $1.03b
Malaysia to proceed with JB-S'pore RTS rail project, says Mahathir; estimated cost cut by 36 per cent to $1.03b
Night markets to visit in Bangkok that are not Ratchada Rot Fai, Artbox and JJ Green
Night markets to visit in Bangkok that are not Ratchada Rot Fai, Artbox and JJ Green
Youth admits raping 15-year-old student who was drunk after Truth or Dare game
Youth admits raping 15-year-old student who was drunk after Truth or Dare game
Planning to break up after you BTO-ed? You might lose up to $78K
Planning to break up after you BTO-ed? You might lose up to $78K
Belinda Lee &#039;ran away&#039; from her husband during their first meeting
Belinda Lee 'ran away' from her husband during their first meeting
Here&#039;s how to make homemade brown sugar bubble tea that&#039;s cheaper and better than store bought ones
Here's how to make homemade brown sugar bubble tea that's cheaper and better than store bought ones
Are the Singapore Mint limited edition money &amp; old notes worth more?
Are the Singapore Mint limited edition money & old notes worth more?
Condo resident who verbally abused security officer apologises in private meeting
Condo resident who verbally abused security officer apologises in private meeting

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

Weekend planner Nov 2-3: Walking Dead Halloween, Japan food convention, Street Superior Festival &amp; other fun activities
Weekend planner Nov 2-3: Walking Dead Halloween, Japan food convention, Street Superior Festival & other fun activities
KTV Singapore showdown - Teo Heng, Cash Studio, Manekineko &amp; more
KTV Singapore showdown - Teo Heng, Cash Studio, Manekineko & more
Dental clinics in Johor Bahru: How much can you save by going across the border?
Dental clinics in Johor Bahru: How much can you save by going to Malaysia?
Up to 50% off Beauty in The Pot, Burger King avocado burgers &amp; other deals this week
Up to 50% off Beauty in The Pot, Burger King avocado burgers & other deals this week

Home Works

Video: All you need to know about purchasing a new HDB apartment in 1 min
Video: All you need to know about purchasing a new HDB apartment in 1 min
Ikea collaborates with Virgil Abloh of Off-White, for a super cool furniture collection
Ikea collaborates with Virgil Abloh of Off-White, for a super cool furniture collection
Simple ways to turn your home into a happy place you&#039;ll want to return to every day
Simple ways to turn your home into a happy place you'll want to return to every day
How to choose your material: SPC flooring
How to choose your material: SPC flooring

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Netizens slam viral Instagram story about &#039;Chinese girl that loves ahneiii food&#039;
Netizens slam viral Instagram story about 'Chinese girl that loves ahneiii food'
Man cycles in the middle of Newton Circus road, faceplants onto the back of a car
Man cycles in the middle of Newton Circus road, faceplants onto the back of a car
7-time groomsman cries at his wedding because he&#039;s &#039;finally married&#039;
7-time groomsman cries at his wedding because he's 'finally married'
Taiwanese drama set in Singapore features romance between 2 women
Taiwanese drama set in Singapore features romance between 2 women

SERVICES