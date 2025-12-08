Myanmar continues crime crackdown: 96 Chinese nationals nabbed, 333 buildings demolished

Myanmar's military government continued its crackdown on organised crime activities in Shwe Kokko and KK Park over the weekend, arresting 96 Chinese nationals and demolishing more than 20 buildings and structures allegedly used for online fraud and illegal gambling.

On Saturday (Dec 6), Myanmar's Eleven Media reported that the military government had demolished another 13 buildings in Shwe Kokko and KK Park.

State media outlet The Global New Light of Myanmar reported on Dec 8 that another 12 buildings were demolished on Sunday, bringing the total number of such buildings demolished to 333.

In an online statement, the Myanmar Ministry of Information said the authorities have inspected a total of 694 buildings since Nov 18, adding that buildings found to have been used for illegal activities have been sealed off and the equipment used destroyed.

Security forces have also conducted raids in Myawaddy and arrested 96 Chinese nationals for their suspected involvement in illegal online gambling and online fraud.

"The government considers the eradication of fraud and online gambling crimes a national responsibility.

"To ensure that such activities can no longer operate within Myanmar, we will continue to coordinate not only within domestic security agencies but also with the governments of neighbouring countries," the ministry said.

