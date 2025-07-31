Myanmar forms commission led by junta chief to hold elections, state media says

Myanmar's ruling junta announced the formation of a 11-member commission led by military chief Min Aung Hlaing to hold an election in the war-torn country, state media reported on Thursday (July 31).

The junta did not announce a date for the election and Min Aung Hlaing will continue to effectively remain in charge of the country, in his capacity as the interim president who will oversee the vote, MRTV reported.

The proposed election, which Min Aung Hlaing on Wednesday confirmed would take place in December, will be the first national vote since a 2021 coup sparked a civil war and plunged the Southeast Asian nation into chaos.

Min Aung Hlaing will remain commander in chief of the armed forces while serving as interim president.

