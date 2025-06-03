Award Banner
Myanmar junta extends temporary ceasefire to June 30

Myanmar's junta chief Senior General Min Aung Hlaing, who ousted the elected government in a coup on Feb 1, presides at an army parade on Armed Forces Day in Naypyitaw, Myanmar, on March 27, 2021.
PHOTO: Reuters file
Myanmar's junta said it has extended a temporary ceasefire to June to support reconstruction and relief efforts following a massive earthquake in late March that killed at least 3,700 people and devastated parts of the country.

The junta initially announced a ceasefire in early April, days after the March 28 earthquake, to support relief efforts, following similar moves by anti-junta armed groups. The opposition groups have also extended their ceasefire to end-June.

Military airstrikes and artillery attacks have continued in some parts of Myanmar despite the ceasefire announcement.

