Award Banner
Award Banner
asia

Myanmar junta to free 5,864 prisoners under amnesty

Myanmar junta to free 5,864 prisoners under amnesty
Myanmar's junta chief Senior General Min Aung Hlaing, who ousted the elected government in a coup on Feb 1, presides an army parade on Armed Forces Day in Naypyitaw, Myanmar, on March 27, 2021.
PHOTO: Reuters
PUBLISHED ONJanuary 04, 2025 3:03 AM

Myanmar's military government will release 5,864 prisoners, including 180 foreigners, under an amnesty marking the Southeast Asian nation's independence day, state media said on Saturday (Jan 4).

Myanmar has been in turmoil since early 2021, when the military overthrew an elected civilian government and violently suppressed pro-democracy protests, sparking a nationwide armed rebellion.

The junta has said it will hold elections this year, but the plan has been widely condemned by opposition groups as a sham.

Among those still imprisoned by the junta is the country's former leader, Nobel laureate Aung San Suu Kyi.

The 79-year-old is serving a 27-year sentence tied to 14 criminal charges ranging from incitement and election fraud to corruption. She denies all the charges, according to her lawyers.

MYANMARPolitics and GovernmentDefence and militaryprisoner
This website is best viewed using the latest versions of web browsers.