Myanmar junta to free more than 7,000 prisoners under amnesty: MRTV

Myanmar's military government will release 7,012 prisoners under an amnesty to mark the Southeast Asian country's independence day, state broadcaster MRTV reported on Wednesday (Jan 4).

MRTV said prisoners convicted of murder and rape, or jailed for charges related to explosives, unlawful association, weapons, drugs and corruption, would not be released.

It was not immediately clear if any political detainees would be freed.

ALSO READ: Did Myanmar release 4 foreigner prisoners as 'tactic' to ease pressure from Asean?