Myanmar rebel alliance declares unilateral ceasefire to support quake response

A major rebel alliance in Myanmar on Tuesday (April 1) declared an unilateral ceasefire in its conflict with the ruling military to support an international humanitarian response to last week's devastating earthquake.

The Three Brotherhood Alliance, which comprises of the Myanmar National Democratic Alliance Army, the Ta'ang National Liberation Army, and the Arakan Army, said it would not initiate offensive operations for one month to allow the rescue effort, and would only engage in combat in self-defence.

"We strongly desire that urgent humanitarian efforts, which are immediately needed for the earthquake-affected population, be carried out as swiftly and effectively as possible," it said in a joint statement.

