N. Korea leader votes in elections with 99.98% turnout: KCNA

PHOTO: AFP
AFP

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un voted in nationwide local elections on Sunday that registered the near 100 per cent turnout claimed for every ballot held in the nuclear-armed state.

Given the absence of any competition among candidates, elections in the North are essentially a political ritual which, observers say, allows the authorities to claim a popular mandate while reinforcing loyalty to Kim's regime.

The 99.98 per cent turnout this year was a 0.01 per cent improvement on the figures registered in 2015.

Only those overseas "on foreign tour or working in oceans" were unable to vote, the North's state-run agency KCNA reported Sunday, adding that even "voters troubled with ageing or illness cast their ballots into mobile ballot boxes".

The isolated nation holds local elections every four years to elect representatives to provincial, city and county assemblies. Typically, 99 per cent of voters in the de facto single-party state take part in the polls and 99 per cent of them cast "yes" votes for uncontested candidates.

The regime touts the high turnout as an example of its "single-minded unity" to glorify the "Korean-style people-centred socialism".

Kim visited a polling station in North Hamgyong province and voted for two candidates -- named Ju Song Ho and Jong Song Sik -- running for county assemblies in the area, KCNA reported.

He "warmly encouraged them to become the faithful servants of the people by fulfilling their duties so as to live up to the anticipation of the people, being aware of being the representatives of the people", KCNA said.

Kim himself ran in 2014 for the rubber-stamp legislature known as the Supreme People's Assembly, managing a perfect turnout with 100 per cent of votes in his favour.

More about

NORTH KOREA Politics Politics and Government ELECTIONS
Purchase this article for republication.

TRENDING

Song Hye-kyo, Song Joong-ki not splitting assets in divorce settlement
Song Hye-kyo, Song Joong-ki not splitting assets in divorce settlement
Ghostbusting in Singapore: Meet the father-son duo banishing demons for a price
Ghostbusting in Singapore: Meet the father-son duo banishing demons for a price
First Chinese superhero film by Marvel sparks controversy over Tony Leung&#039;s role
First Chinese superhero film by Marvel sparks controversy over Tony Leung's role
Good deals must share July 22-28: Free bubble tea, $17 lobster and abalone, $0.99 pizza and other deals
Free bubble tea, $17 lobster and abalone and other deals
Grab investigating incident of man confronting delivery guy for allegedly speeding on PMD
Grab investigating incident of man confronting delivery guy for allegedly speeding on PMD
White-clad mob brutally attacks Hong Kong protesters at MTR station, injuring 36
White-clad mob brutally attacks Hong Kong protesters at MTR station, injuring 36
Russian ex-beauty queen posts photos of son, but does not address divorce with Sultan of Kelantan
Russian ex-beauty queen posts photos of son, but does not address divorce with Sultan of Kelantan
Genius or reckless? Chinese boy, 13, attempts to pilot 2 planes by himself
Genius or reckless? Chinese boy, 13, attempts to pilot 2 planes by himself
8-year-old boy in China found with broken needle lodged in his neck for 6 years
8-year-old boy in China found with broken needle lodged in his neck for 6 years
Hong Kong actor Simon Yam &#039;stable&#039; after surgery to treat stab wounds
Simon Yam 'stable' after surgery to treat stab wounds
Jurong West resident takes down potted plants from ledge
Jurong West resident takes down potted plants from ledge
Donnie Yen, who is set to shine again in Ip Man 4, once had only $18 to his name
Donnie Yen, who is set to shine again in Ip Man 4, once had only $18 to his name

LIFESTYLE

Here&#039;s how much you need for a wedding in Singapore - plus lower-cost alternatives
Here's how much you need for a wedding in Singapore - plus lower-cost alternatives
House Tour: A blue-and-white three-room HDB home in Chai Chee
House Tour: A blue-and-white three-room HDB home in Chai Chee
Tinder couple with 10-year age gap fight daily to keep their love alive
Tinder couple with 10-year age gap fight daily to keep their love alive
5 &#039;clubs&#039; offering more than just alcohol to chillax with your non-drinking friends
5 unique 'clubs' in Singapore that offer more than just alcohol

Home Works

8 penthouses that show what life at the top is like in Singapore
8 penthouses that show what life at the top is like in Singapore
House Tour: $30,000 reno cost for this 2-storey terrace revamp
House Tour: $30,000 reno cost for this 2-storey terrace revamp
House Tour: A blue-and-white three-room HDB home in Chai Chee
House Tour: A blue-and-white three-room HDB home in Chai Chee
How reliable are smart locks?
How reliable are smart locks?

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Most ambitious crossover? Gfriend takes on &#039;Infinity War&#039; at Singapore concert
Most ambitious crossover? Gfriend takes on 'Infinity War' at Singapore concert
Pontian Wanton Noodles investigating employee who allegedly kept dumplings that fell on the floor
Pontian Wanton Noodles investigating employee who allegedly kept dumplings that fell on the floor
Original &#039;Captain Marvel&#039; Bryan Robson: My grandson can&#039;t understand why people call me that
Original 'Captain Marvel' Bryan Robson: My grandson can't understand why people call me that
Vincent Ng loves his junk food as much as we do, not that you can tell from his abs
Vincent Ng loves his junk food as much as we do, not that you can tell from his abs

SERVICES