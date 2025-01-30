Award Banner
Nearly 40 bodies at morgue after India's Kumbh stampede, police sources say

A devotee crosses over a barricade, after a deadly stampede before the second Shahi Snan (royal bath), at the Maha Kumbh Mela or the Great Pitcher Festival in Prayagraj, India, on Jan 29, 2025.
PHOTO: Reuters
PUBLISHED ONJanuary 30, 2025 1:48 AM

PRAYAGRAJ, India - Nearly 40 bodies were brought to a hospital morgue near the site of a stampede at the Maha Kumbh festival in India's northern state of Uttar Pradesh, three police sources told Reuters.

There has been no official announcement of casualties from the local government, nearly twelve hours after the stampede, caused by pilgrims rushing to take a dip in a holy river.

