Nearly 40 bodies at morgue after India's Kumbh stampede, police sources say

PRAYAGRAJ, India - Nearly 40 bodies were brought to a hospital morgue near the site of a stampede at the Maha Kumbh festival in India's northern state of Uttar Pradesh, three police sources told Reuters.

There has been no official announcement of casualties from the local government, nearly twelve hours after the stampede, caused by pilgrims rushing to take a dip in a holy river.

