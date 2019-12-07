Nepal airport closed after plane skids off runway

The Yeti Airlines ATR 72-500, arriving into Kathmandu from southern Nepal with 66 passengers, skidded about 15 metres into the grass.

KATHMANDU - Nepal's only international airport was closed on Friday (July 12) after a plane skidded off the recently repaired runway, injuring two people, officials said.

The country has a poor flight safety record - Nepali airlines are banned from European Union airspace - and its airports are notoriously difficult to land in.

The Yeti Airlines ATR 72-500, arriving into Kathmandu from southern Nepal with 66 passengers, skidded about 15 metres into the grass.

"Our teams are working to remove the plane and reopen the airport," the airport's general manager Raj Kumar Chettri told AFP.