Nepal airport closed after plane skids off runway

PHOTO: Facebook/Love For Aviation In Nepal
AFP

KATHMANDU - Nepal's only international airport was closed on Friday (July 12) after a plane skidded off the recently repaired runway, injuring two people, officials said.

The country has a poor flight safety record - Nepali airlines are banned from European Union airspace - and its airports are notoriously difficult to land in.

"Our teams are working to remove the plane and reopen the airport," the airport's general manager Raj Kumar Chettri told AFP.

Mr Chettri said that removing the Franco-Italian-made turboprop plane was taking a long time because heavy rain has made the area muddy.

Authorities took 11 hours to remove a domestic aircraft that suffered a similar runway excursion in September last year, months after a Malaysian jet with 139 people on board had aborted its takeoff and skidded off the runway.

In March 2018, a US-Bangla Airways plane crashed near the airport, killing 51 people.

The Himalayan nation has some of the world's most remote and tricky runways, flanked by snow-capped peaks with approaches that pose a challenge for even accomplished pilots.

Singapore 'poor', 'less developed' and 'very dangerous': Online comment riles internet
Chinese police race to solve missing girl mystery
Andy Hui spotted at Sammi Cheng's rehearsal; could he be performing at her concert?
Turbulence brings couple together on flight to Taipei
Man in UK goes blind in right eye after showering with contact lenses on
Singaporean who forgot to show passport when leaving Malaysia fined $820
Orchard Towers murder: Video shows victim collapsing after brawl
Does 5566's Tony Sun have a new bae?
Dyson beauty lab in Funan offers free hair makeovers - and other places in Singapore for free beauty services
Celebrity DJ Tenashar arrested twice in three days for suspected drug offences, trespass
6 things I wish I knew before I became a 'micro-influencer'
Worth the weight: Malaysian sells durians without weighing the shell

Make the most of your 5-room HDB with fresh layout ideas

Make the most of your 5-room HDB with fresh layout ideas
8 things no one tells you about electrical works
Proper ways to clean bathroom mirrors, wooden furniture and more
8 stylish homes of local influencers to take inspiration from

Jesseca Liu loses laptop, pleads for its return
Woman in China slaughters chicken after she was stopped from boarding train with it
Rainie Yang and Li Ronghao are getting married after dating for 4 years
Malaysian woman finds worm growing in her foot after beach vacation

