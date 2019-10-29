Nepali climber says sets new speed record for world's 14 highest peaks

KATHMANDU - A Nepali mountaineer has smashed the record for summiting the world's 14 highest peaks, according to a post on his social media account on Tuesday (Oct 29).

Mr Nirmal Purja completed the climb of the 14 mountains, all over 8,000m, in seven months, the post said.

The previous record was seven years, 11 months and 14 days.

"MISSION ACHIEVED! says @nimsdai from the summit of #Shishapangma," read the post on Mr Purja's Facebook page, referring to the final peak.

Polish climber Jerzy Kukuczka completed the same feat after seven years, 11 months and 14 days in 1987 after Italy’s legendary Reinhold Messner became the first to scale the 14 peaks a year earlier.

South Korean Kim Chang-ho completed the challenge one month slower than Mr Kukuczka – although unlike Mr Kukuczka, who died in a climbing accident in 1989, he never used supplementary oxygen.

The 36-year-old Purja, a former member of the Gurkhas – a unit of Nepalis recruited into the British army – as well as the elite Special Boat Service, kicked off his ambitious “Project Possible” in April.

In the first part of his record attempt, Mr Purja climbed Annapurna, Dhaulagiri, Kanchenjunga, Everest, Lhotse and Makalu – among the highest of the “8000ers” – in just one month.

A month later, he headed to Pakistan for the second part, where he first tackled the notorious Nanga Parbat at 8,125m.