Nepali police fire tear gas and rubber bullets at protesters outside parliament

KATHMANDU — Nepali police fired tear gas and rubber bullets to disperse crowds of young people who tried to break into parliament during a protest on Monday (Sept 8) against a social media shutdown and alleged government corruption, authorities and witnesses said.

Nepal blocked access to several social media platforms, including Facebook, last week after they failed to register with authorities in a crackdown on misuse.

The government said social media users with fake IDs have been spreading hate speech and fake news, and committing fraud and other crimes via some platforms.

Authorities imposed a curfew around the parliament building after thousands of the protesters tried to enter the legislature by breaking a police barricade.

"We have imposed a curfew which will remain in force until 10pm local time to bring the situation under control after protesters began to turn violent," Muktiram Rijal, a spokesperson for the Kathmandu district office, told Reuters.

Police had orders to use water cannons, batons and rubber bullets to control the crowd, Rijal said.

Earlier on Monday, thousands of youths, including students, many in their school or college uniforms and carrying the national flag and placards, were stopped by police who erected a barbed wire barricade, from marching towards the parliament building, where demonstrations are not allowed.

Protesters carried placards carrying slogans such as "Shut down corruption and not social media", "Unban social media", and "Youths against corruption", as they marched through Kathmandu.

Many people in the Himalayan nation think corruption is rampant, and the government of Prime Minister K.P. Sharma Oli has been criticised by opponents for failing to deliver on its promises.

Nepal's social media shutdown comes as governments worldwide, including the US, EU, Brazil, India, China and Australia, take steps to tighten oversight of social media and Big Tech due to growing concern about issues such as misinformation, data privacy, online harm and national security.

Critics say many of these measures risk stifling free expression, but regulators say stricter controls are needed to protect users and preserve social order.

About 90 per cent of Nepal's 30 million people use the internet.

[[nid:722267]]