Netflix and Amazon face censorship threat in India: Source

Traffic moves on a road past hoardings of Netflix's new television series "Sacred Games" in Mumbai, India, July 11, 2018.
PHOTO: Reuters file
Reuters

India is deliberating potential censorship on streaming platforms such as Netflix and Amazon Prime Video, a senior government source told Reuters.

While film and TV certification bodies already moderate public content in India, the country's laws do not allow censorship of content on the increasingly popular online streaming platforms.

The government's concern has been sparked by several court cases and complaints filed to the police in recent months, alleging that some content was obscene or insulted religious sentiment, said the government official, who has direct knowledge of the deliberations.

Though concerns around possible censorship had prompted Netflix and Indian rival Hotstar to signs a self-regulation code in January, Amazon did not sign up and said "the current laws are adequate".

"The self-regulation isn't the same for all, which is raising a concern ... the directions are clear, we have to see how to address the problems," the government official said.

Netflix's first Indian original series, "Sacred Games", faced a court challenge last year over "offensive scenes" and derogatory remarks about a former Indian prime minister, but the case was later dismissed.

There was also a police complaint filed last month by an Indian politician who accused some Netflix shows of "defaming Hindus". It is unclear whether this will go further and a Mumbai police spokesman had no immediate comment on Thursday.

All of which has heightened concerns within government and prompted talks between India's Information & Broadcasting and IT ministries in an effort to come up with an acceptable regulatory framework for such content providers.

Though it is possible the government will decide against any regulation, several other options are being explored, the government source said.

These include a self-regulation code without government interference, a government-monitored code or measures requiring platforms to obtain content approval in advance.

Neither ministry responded immediately to requests for comment.

The government official said there was also concern about disparity in how some content appeared on different mediums. Smoking scenes in Bollywood movies on Amazon and Netflix in India, for example, do not carry the mandatory anti-tobacco textual warnings.

"With regulation, all of the (global) content will need to be sanitized for India - a huge, expensive and time-consuming exercise," said Prasanto Roy, a New Delhi technology policy analyst who advises global tech companies.

Netflix and Amazon are also producing more and more original local content to win viewers in India, where increased use of mobile data and smartphones is supporting demand for their services.

Netflix, which last year said India could deliver its next 100 million subscribers, recently rolled out a monthly mobile-only plan in India for 199 rupees (S$3.80), less than half the price of its cheapest standard plan at 499 rupees.

The company said on Thursday that it was "very happy" with the way its mobile plan was performing in India and it may expand it into other markets.

More about
Netflix Amazon india

TRENDING

She&#039;ll find you your ideal partner but don&#039;t ask her for a virgin
She'll find you your ideal partner but don't ask her for a virgin
Boyfriend of Taiwanese tourist in skimpy &#039;bikini&#039; pleads for netizens to stop sharing her photos
Boyfriend of Taiwanese tourist in skimpy bikini pleads for netizens to stop sharing her photos
Actress Meixin goes from crying every day to starring alongside Elvin Ng
Actress Meixin goes from crying every day to starring alongside Elvin Ng
Gojek driver allegedly forces 11-year-old out of car at night for having a pet bird with her
Gojek driver allegedly kicks 11-year-old out of car for having a pet bird with her
Mother says Hong Kong girl, 15, found dead in sea &#039;took her own life&#039;
Mother says Hong Kong girl, 15, found dead in sea 'took her own life'
We tried convenience store bubble tea and it was a waste of money
We tried convenience store bubble tea and it was a waste of money
&#039;Singapore Superstar Celebrity&#039; Kurt Tay is back for the Subaru Car Challenge, baby
'Singapore Superstar Celebrity' Kurt Tay is back for the Subaru Car Challenge, baby
Ex-NUS senior lecturer jailed 14 weeks for rubbing against undergrad on campus bus
Ex-NUS senior lecturer jailed 14 weeks for rubbing against undergrad on campus bus
Taiwanese man installed petcam to check on dog, what he saw broke his heart
Taiwanese man installed petcam to check on dog, what he saw broke his heart
The most expensive hotel stay in Singapore costs $684 per night - and that&#039;s just for the cheapest room
The most expensive hotel stay in Singapore costs $684 per night - and that's just for the cheapest room
Reunited professionally after 18 years, and Louis Koo tries to &#039;kill&#039; Jessica Hsuan
Reunited professionally after 18 years, and Louis Koo tries to 'kill' Jessica Hsuan
Malaysian boy turns longkang into a waterslide, his mother&#039;s not impressed
Malaysian boy turns longkang into a waterslide, his mother's not impressed

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

4 overseas medical procedures that Singaporeans go abroad for: How much can you really save?
4 overseas medical procedures that Singaporeans go abroad for: How much can you really save?
Cruises from Singapore (2019) - how much do Royal Caribbean, Dream Cruises, and Princess Cruises cost?
Cruises from Singapore (2019) - how much do Royal Caribbean, Dream Cruises, and Princess Cruises cost?
Best money changers in Singapore with the best exchange rates
Best money changers in Singapore with the best exchange rates
Indonesian islands for the ultimate beach getaway that&#039;s not Bali, Bintan or Batam
Indonesian islands for the ultimate beach getaway that's not Bali, Bintan or Batam

Home Works

8 interior trends in Singapore that might take off in 2020
8 interior trends in Singapore that might take off in 2020
House Tour: The museum-like home of a fossil collector
House Tour: The museum-like home of a fossil collector
7 important things to look out for when buying a resale flat
7 important things to look out for when buying a resale flat
Complete guide to HDB grants: Find out what you qualify for with these 5 easy questions
HDB grants: Find out what you qualify for with these 5 easy questions

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Girl in Taiwan gets infected with HFMD, mum takes her out on holiday anyway
Girl in Taiwan gets infected with HFMD, mum takes her out on holiday anyway
Wu Chun at 40 is an abs-olute hunk
Wu Chun at 40 is an abs-olute hunk
Namewee cautions against taking Singaporean girls out - but there&#039;s a catch
Namewee cautions against taking Singaporean girls out - but there's a catch
Perfect Asian manners: Polite Thai children remove shoes before entering a 7-Eleven
Perfect Asian manners: Polite Thai children remove shoes before entering a 7-Eleven

SERVICES