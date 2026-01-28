'We heard the complaints from 3 blocks away': Netizens tickled by description of Singapore tourists in Thailand

A Facebook post meant as a jab towards Singaporean tourists in Thailand has gone viral, generating laughs from Singaporeans who identified with the quirky but relatable behaviours.

Uploaded to the My Thailand Facebook page on Tuesday (Jan 27), the post is written in the form of a letter to a man named Jason, the stereotypical Singaporean tourist seen "'auditing' the night market".

"You didn't need to tell us you're from Singapore, Jason. We heard the complaints from three blocks away," a line from the post reads.

The post also describes the thrifty behaviour of a Singaporean abroad as one who constantly performs "high-volume mental mathematics" when comparing prices, for "an audience that didn't ask for it".

"You treat this entire country like a giant clearance sale at Uniqlo," the post reads, criticising the way Jason raves about the cheap prices but acts like "the environment itself is a personal attack on [his] hygiene standards".

The Singapore tourist's seeming obsession with hygiene is described as a "ritual", with Jason having to sanitise everything from cutlery to the plastic stool he sits on with wet wipes.

The post also reminds would-be tourists that the Singaporean culture of "chope" does not work in Thailand, and that leaving a packet of tissue paper on a table does not mean that the table is reserved.

"You want the street food prices of a developing nation, but you demand the sterile, air-conditioned perfection of Marina Bay Sands," the post chastises, describing Thailand, on the other hand, as a "glorious, messy, chaotic country".

"If you are so terrified of a little dust, a little sweat, and a little chaos, then stop complaining. Go back home, pay $25 for your chicken rice, and enjoy it in a silence so sterile you can hear your own bank account draining," the post concludes.

The post has since garnered over 2,000 reactions and almost 400 comments from netizens.

Many netizens who identified themselves as Singaporeans were tickled by the Facebook post, lauding it for being "spot on".

Others took a more defensive stance, arguing that there is nothing wrong with prioritising hygiene when eating out in Thailand.

