New pier completed at North Korea rocket launch site, satellite imagery shows

Satellite imagery indicates that a new maritime pier has been completed at North Korea's key rocket station, where the latest spy satellite launches and other rocket tests have been conducted, satellite operator ICEYE said.

The pier at the Sohae Satellite Launching Station seen via the imagery "enables transport of larger rocket components than previously possible via rail", ICEYE said in findings provided to Reuters. Larger components would allow the site to host rockets that can travel longer distances.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in 2022 inspected the Sohae facility and ordered it to be modernised and expanded to ensure that various rockets, including those capable of carrying military spy satellites, could be launched, state media said.

The facility has been used to put a satellite in orbit and also to test various missile components including rocket engines and space launch vehicles that South Korean and US officials say require similar technology to that used in intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBM).

An image from July 9 also shows the pier with a newly constructed jetty and vessels indicating potential operational status, according to ICEYE, a sign that could help enhance Sohae's logistical capabilities.

ICEYE added that it took about 28 months from initial reports to develop and complete the pier.

Work to expand the road and rail infrastructure throughout the facility continues, according to 38 North, a Washington-based North Korea monitoring programme.

Satellite images, taken from December to July by the commercial satellite firm Planet Labs, also show what appears to be a pier under construction on the shore.

Pyongyang's latest attempt to launch a military spy satellite at the Sohae site failed in May 2024 but Kim has vowed to never give up the space reconnaissance project that he views as crucial for national self defence against enemy threats.

North Korea successfully placed its first spy satellite in orbit in November 2023.

As part of growing military ties with Moscow, North Korea is likely getting help from Russia on its satellite programme in exchange for sending troops to support Russia in its war against Ukraine, South Korean officials have said.

North Korea says its military activities, including nuclear weapons, are its sovereign right and only for self defence. It accused the United States and its allies of threatening it with "hostile policies" such as military drills and sanctions.

