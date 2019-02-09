Nine killed in Philippine air-ambulance crash

Filipino firefighters search for bodies at the site where an air ambulance crashed and killed nine people, all believed to be aboard the plane, at a resort area in Calamba City, Laguna province, south of Manila.
PHOTO: AFP/STR
AFP

MANILA - Nine people were killed when an air-ambulance plane crashed at a resort area near the Philippine capital on Sunday (Sept 1), sparking a fierce blaze and sending terrified locals fleeing, authorities said.

Dramatic video on social media showed emergency vehicles rushing toward a building engulfed in roaring flames in Calamba City as authorities urged crowds to move away for their own safety.

After dousing the blaze, rescuers found nine bodies in the smoking ruins - believed to be those aboard the King Air 350 light aircraft.

"No one will survive this crash. We assume that all confirmed passengers of this plane are dead," local emergency official Jeffrey Rodriguez told AFP.

Police said two people on the ground were injured in the crash and rushed to hospital, but have not reported any fatalities from those who were in the resort area when the plane went down.

Philippine aviation authorities said the plane was carrying a patient and medical team from the nation's south to Manila when it disappeared from radar about 46km from the capital.

The area where the plane crashed is home to numerous resorts that are packed with visitors during the hottest months.

Deadly light aircraft crashes are not unusual in the Philippines, where small planes are used to hop between the archipelago's numerous islands.

Ten people were killed in March 2018 when a plane went down after take off in Plaridel town, which is near Manila, and killed those on the aircraft and four more on the ground.

More about
PHILIPPINES Air crashes

TRENDING

What&#039;s the real reason a woman forced open MRT platform doors?
What's the real reason a woman forced open MRT platform doors?
PM Lee asks The Online Citizen to remove &#039;libellous&#039; article and Facebook post, or face legal action
PM Lee asks The Online Citizen to remove 'libellous' article and Facebook post, or face legal action
Fann Wong&#039;s secret for getting her son to lose interest in screen time
Fann Wong's secret for getting her son to lose interest in screen time
How much cheaper are flats in Johor compared to Singapore?
How much cheaper are flats in Johor compared to Singapore?
Long walks of frustration as Hong Kong protesters paralyse airport access
Long walks of frustration as Hong Kong protesters paralyse airport access
Racing driver Anthoine Hubert dies after Formula Two crash
Racing driver Anthoine Hubert dies after Formula Two crash
Police chase protesters into MTR station and beat people on train
Police chase protesters into MTR station and beat people on train
Ex-teacher jailed 8 years for having sex with underage female student who got pregnant
Ex-teacher jailed 8 years for having sex with underage female student who got pregnant
Geylang stabbing case: Trio arrested within 28 hours of incident
Geylang stabbing case: Trio arrested within 28 hours of incident
82-year-old man arrested in connection with murder of 79-year-old woman in Toa Payoh
82-year-old man arrested in connection with murder of 79-year-old woman in Toa Payoh
In China, debate on what women wear challenges gender norms
In China, debate on what women wear challenges gender norms
&#039;Mummy is home&#039;: Dead Singaporean kayaker&#039;s son pays touching tribute to mother
'Mummy is home': Dead Singaporean kayaker's son pays touching tribute to mother

LIFESTYLE

Op-Ed: Why I gave up wearing a bra
Why I gave up wearing a bra
8 best budget hotels in Johor that cost under $50 per night
8 best budget hotels in Johor that cost under $50 per night
How reviewing contact lenses made me discover I&#039;ve been living with damaged corneas
How reviewing contact lenses made me discover I've been living with damaged corneas
I tried Acuvue&#039;s contact lenses that turn dark under the sun - and I&#039;d buy them if it weren&#039;t for the price
I tried Acuvue's contact lenses that turn dark under the sun - and I'd buy them if it weren't for the price

Home Works

Dispelling the myths about LED blue light and light flicker
Dispelling the myths about LED blue light and light flicker
Peek into an Aussie-inspired HDB, complete with local twists
Peek into an Aussie-inspired HDB, complete with local twists
How to make your small HDB kitchen stand out
How to make your small HDB kitchen stand out
How to get through a home renovation without going broke
How to get through a home renovation without going broke

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Buckle Up: Nick Teo says marriage is on the cards but Hong Ling &#039;proposes&#039; instead
Buckle Up: Nick Teo says marriage is on the cards but Hong Ling 'proposes' instead
Spotted: Former EXO member Kris Wu holding hands with a mystery woman
Spotted: Former EXO member Kris Wu holding hands with a mystery woman
&#039;I don&#039;t want my kids to be afraid to go home&#039;: Vivian Lai on husband&#039;s lawsuit
'I don't want my kids to be afraid to go home': Vivian Lai on husband's lawsuit
Lazada scammers trolled by the person they tried to scam
Lazada scammers trolled by the person they tried to scam

SERVICES