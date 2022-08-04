No goodwill yet from Myanmar junta to implement Asean peace plan: Indonesia foreign minister

Reuters
Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi delivers her press statement after the closing of the G20 Foreign Ministers' Meeting in Nusa Dua, Bali, Indonesia, on July 8, 2022.
PHOTO: Reuters

JAKARTA - Indonesia has not seen any commitment or "goodwill" from the Myanmar military junta to implement a peace plan that it agreed on with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean), its foreign minister said late Wednesday.

The 10-nation bloc of Asean, which is hosting a big international gathering this week, has pushed Myanmar to follow a peace "consensus" agreed last year.

Minister Retno Marsudi said in a video statement that some of the countries meeting said that there were "many broken promises" from the junta.

She said Asean foreign ministers had agreed to put out a joint communique from the gathering and paragraphs on Myanmar were being deliberated.

