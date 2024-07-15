No hope of survivors in Nepal bus accident, 55 still missing

KATHMANDU — Rescuers in Nepal ruled out chances of finding survivors in July 12's landslide that swept two passenger buses carrying 65 people into a river swollen by heavy rain,the authorities said on July 15.

Hundreds of security personnel resumed search operations early on July 15 to locate the buses and 55 passengers who remained missing, more than 72 hours after the accident.

Searchers scouring the site of July 12's accident in Chitwan district, about 86km west of the capital Kathmandu, have so far found seven dead bodies, including two on July 15.

"There are no chances of finding survivors. Our focus is on recovering bodies," said Bhesh Raj Rijal, a senior police official in Chitwan district.

Family members who gathered at the search site have given up hope on finding their loved ones alive, an official said.

"They are requesting us to at least find the dead bodies. The scene here is grim," said Khimananda Bhusal, a government official in the district.

Landslides and floods triggered by torrential monsoon rain have killed more than 100 people in Nepal since mid-June.

Following the landslide, the government announced plans to ban buses from travelling at night in places with adverse weather forecast.

