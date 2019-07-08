'No Japan' banners scrapped in Seoul after outcry

Local authority workers began hanging the banners from lampposts in Jung-gu, which includes the popular Myeong-dong shopping district and tourist destinations such as the Deoksugung Palace and the Namdaemun Market.
PHOTO: AFP
AFP

SEOUL - A Seoul district was forced to backtrack within hours of starting to put up more than 1,000 anti-Japan banners in the centre of the South Korean capital on Tuesday (Aug 6) as a trade dispute rages between the neighbours.

Local authority workers began hanging the banners from lampposts in Jung-gu, which includes the popular Myeong-dong shopping district and tourist destinations such as the Deoksugung Palace and the Namdaemun Market.

They featured the word "NO", with the red disc of the Japanese flag as the "O", and read: "I won't go (to Japan), I will not buy (Japanese products)."

Tokyo and Seoul last Friday removed each other from their "white lists" of trusted trading partners, following a series of South Korean court rulings ordering Japanese firms to pay for forced labour during World War II.

Last month, Tokyo had also unveiled tough restrictions on exports crucial to tech titans such as Samsung.

That sparked fury in the South, where almost seven in 10 people still report negative feelings towards Korea's former colonial ruler, and led to public boycotts of Japanese goods including cars, beer, clothing and pens.

Analysts say politicians on both sides exploit the issues for domestic purposes and some Seoul residents reacted angrily to the banners, saying they amounted to official peer pressure.

By Tuesday afternoon, around 20,000 South Koreans had signed an online petition against them.

"This boycott should be done on an individual basis, not a government-orchestrated display of anti-Japan sentiment," wrote one petitioner.

Another added: "Japanese tourists are not our enemies."

The Jung-gu authorities announced that the banners would be taken down and district head Seo Yang-ho apologised in a Facebook post, saying he "humbly accepted criticism that any boycott should remain on citizens' voluntary basis".

More about

South Korea Japan trade war
Purchase this article for republication.

TRENDING

Hong Kong tourists in Malaysia can&#039;t go home
Hong Kong tourists in Malaysia can't go home
HK singer Steven Cheung admits to cheating on fiancee with 4 other women
HK singer Steven Cheung admits to cheating on fiancee with 4 other women
Brazil inmate found dead after foiled escape disguised as daughter
Brazil inmate found dead after foiled escape disguised as daughter
In parched central India, no water means no wife
In parched central India, no water means no wife
FairPrice&#039;s new VivoCity outlet defines &#039;Xtra&#039; - with a farm, reverse beer tap, and in-house dining
FairPrice's new VivoCity outlet so 'Xtra', it even has an indoor farm
Yucks! &#039;Mushroom&#039; in bak chor mee from Jurong West stall turns out to be cockroach
Yucks! 'Mushroom' in bak chor mee from Jurong West stall turns out to be cockroach
Rag-and-bone man who went on &#039;revenge attack&#039; in Lorong 23 Geylang on trial for murder
Rag-and-bone man who went on 'revenge attack' in Lorong 23 Geylang on trial for murder
Latest scam uses SBS Transit&#039;s name to snare victims
Latest scam uses SBS Transit's name to snare victims
Download now: AsiaOne launches new app to replace existing app
Download now: AsiaOne launches new app to replace existing app
China granddad watches grandkids burn to death in locked car
China granddad watches grandkids burn to death in locked car
US supermarket serves jackfruit sliced like watermelons, Asians horrified
US supermarket serves jackfruit sliced like watermelons, Asians horrified
Provocative Taiwanese YouTuber admits defeat a minute into match with MMA fighter
Provocative Taiwanese YouTuber admits defeat a minute into match with MMA fighter

LIFESTYLE

Should you get a term life insurance plan? We explain how it works
Should you get a term life insurance plan? We explain how it works
Free Koi pop pop tea latte from Aug 5, $5.40 Burger King rendang and laksa burger &amp; more deals this week
Free Koi pop pop tea latte from Aug 5, $5.40 Burger King rendang and laksa burger & more deals this week
3 ways to spice up long distance relationships without breaking the bank
3 ways to spice up long distance relationships without breaking the bank
Mooncake Festival 2019 - Ultimate price guide to the best mooncakes in Singapore
Mooncake Festival 2019 - Ultimate price guide to the best mooncakes in Singapore

Home Works

House Tour: A calming all-white three-room HDB in Hougang
House Tour: A calming all-white three-room HDB in Hougang
10 spaces in Singapore that use slatted wood in style
10 spaces in Singapore that use slatted wood in style
Try these 8 unique Aussie styles &amp; upgrade your humble HDB
Try these 8 unique Aussie styles & upgrade your humble HDB
House tour: Zen vibes in this Japanese ryokan-inspired River Valley apartment
House tour: Zen vibes in this Japanese ryokan-inspired River Valley apartment

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

China mum throws baby daughter off bridge after fight with mother-in-law
China mum throws baby daughter off bridge after fight with mother-in-law
EXO&#039;s Baekhyun predicted Jihyo and Kang Daniel&#039;s romance?
EXO's Baekhyun predicted Jihyo and Kang Daniel's romance?
Buckle Up: Bobby Tonelli spills the beans on growing up in Las Vegas
Buckle Up: Bobby Tonelli spills the beans on growing up in Las Vegas
Sammi Cheng and Andy Hui spotted holding hands on trip to England
Sammi Cheng and Andy Hui spotted holding hands on trip to England

SERVICES