No joke: Bangkok condo resident releases snakes in corridor to protest neighbour's noisy dog

As the saying goes, "fight fire with fire", which was what one Bangkok resident did by bringing a pair of snakes into their condo building as a protest against a neighbour's disruptive pet.

Viral images and videos showed the large reptiles — which reportedly measure three metres long — huddled together in front of an apartment door, while another showed them slinking about the hallway.

It is unclear how the resident acquired the snakes.

According to Bangkok Post, a condo resident had released the snakes after complaints to management about a neighbour's noisy dog were not addressed.

"Today I brought two. Tomorrow I'll bring more. I could not carry the bigger one today," the snake owner was quoted by Bangkok Post as saying.

The condominium reportedly forbids the keeping of pets.

The snake owner had also jested in the residents' chat group for others to bring their pets out to "play", and "turn this place into Safari World", reported media outlet Khaosod English.

According to the report, the condo's management has issued warnings to the snake owner and ordered the reptiles to be removed.

Both the snake and dog owners were also reportedly fined by the management for keeping pets, with the latter asked to relocate the canine.

