No joke: BMW crashes into house but elderly inside say mahjong's more important

PHOTO: Weibo
Rainer Cheung
AsiaOne

Get your dose of humorous and wacky stories that happened this week.

The stakes are high, the dice are rolled, the game must go on.

Even if a car crashes through the wall.

A group of elderly in Sichuan, China, were so engrossed in their game of mahjong on Oct 3 that they didn't seem to notice a BMW buried beneath the rubble of what used to be their wall.

Despite the gaping big hole and the imminent threat of the building collapsing, the occupants just couldn't be bothered at all.

"We just play our mahjong, the car has nothing to do with us," one of them can be heard saying.

Then again, when you've reached their age, nothing really phases you anymore.

CASANOVA CAT HOOKED ON GLUCOSE DRIP AFTER ROMP WITH 5 FEMALES IN ONE NIGHT

How many of us can actually say we've got a spicier sex life than this cat?

As a pedigree Russian Blue, Xiaopi's certainly handsome, to say the least. And it's safe to say that the other female felines couldn't resist his charms.

So when the staff left the cats in the pet hotel to roam free at night, Xiaopi got to work to please all his suitors.

An exhausted Xiaopi. PHOTO: Weibo/--可怕的大王

His tryst with the ladies last week allegedly lasted from dusk till dawn. When his owner picked him up the next morning, Xiaopi was so thoroughly spent that he had collapsed and needed to be hooked up on a glucose drip.

Fortunately, the casanova has since recovered and owners of his lovers are willing to provide compensation for his "services".

"OPPA NOTIS ME PLIS!": INDONESIAN K-POP FAN PUTS HER FACE ON BILLBOARD

If you thought you knew how crazy K-pop fans can be, think again.

A large outdoor billboard stands tall in the middle of Bekasi's Metropolitan Mall, West Java, with a picture of a young girl and the words "Minhyuk Oppa Notis Me Plis!" superimposed over it.

In a bid to get her beloved idol to notice her, Elvina Budi Irena posted a picture of herself with the billboard, imploring Twitter netizens to help her go viral.

At the time of writing, she's already gotten over 11,000 retweets and 10,000 shares.

The only question is, there are at least nine Korean idols with the name Minhyuk, so who exactly is supposed to notice her?

rainercheung@asiaone.com

