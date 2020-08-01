No joke: Chinese man too lazy to remove winter coat tosses himself into airport luggage scanner

Get your dose of humorous and wacky stories that happened this week.

Like a snake shedding its skin, having to take off your extra layers just to pass through a security scan is bother — but a necessary evil.

One man was returning home to Beijing, China, when he realised there was another way around his minor pickle.

Rather than going through the motion of removing his cumbersome coat and valuables, the man did what any of us wished we had the courage to do - he flopped onto the belt behind his luggage, riding through the x-ray scanner as if he was just another baggage.

Though the inspector immediately halted the belt's movements, the man simply crawled out of the other end as though nothing wrong.

For his odd stunt, he was made to undergo a safety briefing with the police.

FILIPINO THIEF CAUGHT WITH 12 SHAMPOO BOTTLES DOWN HER PANTS

A woman was apprehended in the Philippines after she was spotted pocketing several bottles of shampoo.

How many did she manage to fit into her pants, you ask?

An An An Tottemo Daisuki "DORAEMON"... Posted by 我们是马来西亚人 We are Malaysians on Friday, 3 January 2020

12 whole bottles.

Reaching into her pants, the security guard pulled out one, then another, and then another, and then some more.

It was almost like a live-action Doraemon, except with less than noble intentions.

MALAYSIAN MAN SMASHES CEILING WITH BOWLING BALL FAIL

One could even say he brought the roof down.

Kejadian berlaku di Kuantan. Bowling strike ke bulan 🌓 pic.twitter.com/6ETipvZsa6 — 4 (@hazrilazharudin) January 5, 2020

In a slowed-down recording of the accidental stunt posted onto Twitter, the bowler can be seen confidently striding forward, swinging his arm up as he does so, before releasing the ball in what can be called a perfect full-body arc.

The next few moments are harrowing as the ball smashes through the ceiling. Unable to stop himself from skidding forward onto the bowling lane, the man slipped and slid right under the newly-made hole in the ceiling.

Fortunately for him, the heavy ball didn't make a reappearance.

rainercheung@asiaone.com