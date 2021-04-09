No joke: Indonesian man nearly marries wrong woman after Google Map leads him to wrong address

Imagine nearly getting married to a stranger instead of the love of your life.

A glitch in Google Maps led a man in Indonesia, who was making his way to his wedding, to the wrong venue on April 4.

Coincidentally, an engagement was taking place that day in the same village in Central Java.

The groom and his entourage were exchanging gifts with the 'bride's' family when someone realised they had entered the wrong home.

He apologised for the mix-up and was led to the right place for his wedding.

Groom in Indonesia shows up in shorts at wedding

Most people are dressed to the nines on their big day, but a groom in Indonesia showed up at his wedding wearing just a pair of shorts on April 2.

In a viral tweet, he was seen sitting on a dais next to his bride — who was wearing an ornate costume — while sporting an arm sling as well as bandages on several parts of his body.

It turned out that the groom had undergone surgery for his shoulder right prior to attending the ceremony. He lost consciousness and fell off his motorcycle four days before the wedding, his bride told the media.

Netizens ridicule morbid-looking mosquito net

PHOTO: Taobao

Getting mozzie bites on your face while sleeping? It won't be a problem anymore for those who use this novel item.

A mosquito net that covers only the user's head was recently mocked by netizens who said it looked somewhat morbid.

Marketed as the "smallest mosquito net" suitable for people staying outdoors, the product is on sale for 33 yuan (S$6.75) and now a top-selling item on Chinese e-commerce platform Taobao.

While many netizens poked fun at the design, others pointed out that the mosquito net could come in useful when they go camping or mountaineering.