No joke: Malaysian dad and daughter try to 'blow back' the haze

Lam Min Lee
Lam Min Lee
AsiaOne

Get your dose of humorous and wacky stories that happened this week.

The haze is back (with a vengeance) and school's out for many children in Malaysia.

While there's no escaping the dreary smog, a dad has made the best out of a bad situation.

Riding on the 'blow the haze back to Indonesia' memes, Twitter user Faizal Rosly and his daughter put on their masks of choice and proceeded to whip out their 'weapons' — tiny toy fans.

"My advice is that you should spend time doing silly things with your kids because they grow up so fast," Rosly said in a tweet.

His elder daughter's too embarrassed to join in on the fun, but this dad definitely gets an A+ for effort in our books.

WOMEN FIGHT OVER RENDANG AT WEDDING PARTY

It's got to be good rendang when there are people fighting over it.

Two wedding guests in Indonesia recently bickered over the spicy, coconut-y beef stew at the buffet table when one of them scooped up a generous helping of the dish onto her plate.

After she was done, the tray looked pretty empty. The woman behind her then yelled: "You have no shame, so classless. You want to feed a whole village?"

As the argument heated up and the pair started shoving each other, other guests had to step in and separate the women.

Well, crispy or not, it's the dish that sparked RendangGate last year.

NO TRAINING NEEDED: SMART POOCH USES THE TOILET

Hey, who left a turd in the potty?

A man in California got home one morning and saw a nasty surprise in his son's training toilet.

Did his wife forget to clear it? He got his answer when he checked the camera footage — it was the dog.

The pit bull apparently taught itself how to use the toilet. 

Now that the dog's trained itself, we reckon there's no longer any need to take it outside for it to do its business.

lamminlee@asiaone.com

Social media

