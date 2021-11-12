No joke: Thai monkeys pull off 'egg heist' on truck

On her way home after a fruitful trip to the market, a woman in Thailand was on the wrong end of some monkey business at the back of her lorry.

In a TikTok video shared on Tuesday (Nov 9) by user siangthong_ple — with almost 500,000 views — it showed the woman freaking out as three primates climbed into her vehicle unannounced.

The brazen thieves were seen unashamedly rummaging through cartons of eggs while 'testing' if they were edible or not.

In the comments, netizens were sympathetic towards the woman. Some of them were in awe that the monkeys were able to pick out the hard-boiled eggs.

Man's penis rots after bitten by cobra while sitting on toilet in South Africa

PHOTO: Unsplash

Here's a reason to flush before getting down to business. A man needed emergency surgery on his penis after he was bitten by a cobra while using the toilet.

The 47-year-old victim from the Netherlands was on a safari trip in South Africa when he was ambushed by a cobra that was hiding inside the toilet bowl, according to a medical report published on Sep 9.

After a painful wait of three hours where his penis was noted to be "swollen and deep purple in colour", the man was airlifted by helicopter to the nearest hospital for treatment. He has since made a full recovery.

In defence of the cobra, it was probably defending itself from the 'snake' that was hidden inside the man's pants.

Not a cow-ard: Man gets mauled by random cow after abusing dog

PHOTO: Screengrab from Twitter/Susanta Nanda

A cow in India is praised for being an unlikely saviour after it was filmed attacking a man who was abusing a dog in broad daylight.

In the video shared on Twitter — with over 535,000 views and 22,000 likes — it showed the poor canine howling in pain while it was being repeatedly pulled by its neck.

The 15-second clip later showed the cow jumping to the dog's rescue, charging up to the man and pinning him to the ground.

While netizens in the comments praised the cow for standing up to bullies, this tweet shared on Oct 31 perfectly sums up what we really feel about the dog abuser.

