No joke: Thai woman goes into labour at mookata restaurant, insists she will return to finish food

While satisfying her craving for mookata (Thai-style barbecue) at an eatery, a Thai woman's meal was interrupted when she suddenly went into labour.

Unwilling to part with her half-eaten food, she made an unusual request to service staff, asking them not clear the table in case she returned. Staff quickly informed the restaurant's owner of the woman's amusing plea, reported Thai newspaper Khaosod.

Owner Yuthaphum Kaewkhem, also known as Boom, later recounted the amusing situation in a viral Facebook post on Monday (Oct 16).

The restaurant staff told a startled Boom that a customer was experiencing labour pains and her water had broken. The staff were in the process of arranging for transport to the hospital, The Thaiger reported.

Despite the urgent situation, the woman said that she only had a few bites of her meal, and insisted on returning later to finish her food.

"She said not to clear her table yet because she didn't get to eat much. If she doesn't give birth after reaching the hospital, she will come back to continue her meal," the staff relayed to Boom.

The shocked owner quickly rebutted her request and proposed another offer instead: "Tell the customer that I will give her free meals for the next nine months. For now, she should focus on delivering her baby."

Gifted her a mookata grill

In a follow-up post the next day, Boom shared several photos of him with the mother and baby in hospital.

According to Sin Chew Daily, the mother is a frequent customer at the restaurant and she had been craving for mookata that day. The baby's estimated due date was on the 27th, so she did not expect her child to be born so soon.

On Wednesday, Boom also posted a video of his visit, where he can be seen presenting her with food, a mookata grill pan and other utensils.

Netizens were tickled by Boom's amusing story, chiming in with well-wishes for the mother and her baby.

According to The Thaiger, one netizen wrote: "Pregnant women do have their cravings... It's funny, but also heartwarming in a way."

