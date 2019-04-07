No joke: Woman gets a big sss-scare at Singapore Zoo

Get your dose of humorous and wacky stories that happened this week.

It was a chance to get up close and personal with rainforest animals.

The excitement (or trepidation) of two zoo visitors were palpable, as they held a snake in their hands on the stage of the Singapore Zoo.

What the women didn't know was that a big surprise, quite literally, was lying in wait for them backstage.

Perhaps she didn't hear the audience's shrieks, but one of the visitors probably wasn't expecting a huge python to approach her from behind.

The alarmed woman took a dramatic tumble the moment the reptile touched her back, and fled off stage to safety.

We're guessing she won't be going near slithery creatures anytime soon.

FROM BLUE BELL TO FLU BELL

What kinda psychopathic behavior is this?! pic.twitter.com/T8AIdGpmuS — Optimus Primal (@BlindDensetsu) June 29, 2019

She took off the lid, swiped her tongue across the ice cream, and placed the tub back in the grocery store chiller.

Ew.

A woman in the US may have landed herself in trouble after a clip of her prank went viral on Twitter.

Besides grossing people out, she fuelled public anger by writing on Instagram, "You can call it Flu Bell ice cream now 'cause I was a little sick last week… Let's start an epidemic."

The woman was soon called out for food tampering and the police are now investigating the case.

But the backlash hasn't stopped copycats from mimicking her actions on social media.

That Blue Bell ice cream girl has started something. 🤦🏾‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/6tWRSW3MTQ — Tunde, MPAS, PA-C (@GatorPA_) July 2, 2019

TONY STARK, IS THAT YOU?

July2019 #SKH506K for god sake, get a lorry to transport such bulky items! #MerceLorry Posted by SG Road Vigilante - SGRV on Monday, 1 July 2019

Perhaps he was inspired by Tony Stark, or maybe delivery services were not available that night.

It was hard for motorists to miss the tall cupboard sticking right out of the passenger seat of a Mercedes convertible at the junction of Eu Tong Sen Street.

Given the dangers of transporting a piece of furniture in this manner, we've got our fingers crossed that the driver and his fellow road users all got back home in one piece.

Will the traffic police get the Iron Man 2 reference? We have no idea.

Behind the scenes photo of Iron Man 2.

SPEARMINT TOO VANILLA? TRY MALA HOTPOT TOOTHPASTE

PHOTO: TMall

Some like it minty, others like it hot.

People who are looking to spice up their morning routine now have a new option -- hotpot-flavoured toothpaste.

Take your pick from mildly spicy, moderately spicy, and insanely spicy.

The brainchild of an oral hygiene product brand and a Sichuan mala hotpot chain, these toothpastes are already sold out on Chinese e-commerce stores days after its launch.

If this ever gets to Singapore's shores, it may just make us crave for more mala hotpot.

