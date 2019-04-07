No joke: Woman gets a big sss-scare at Singapore Zoo

PHOTO: Twitter/_ang03
Lam Min Lee
Lam Min Lee
AsiaOne

Get your dose of humorous and wacky stories that happened this week.

It was a chance to get up close and personal with rainforest animals.

The excitement (or trepidation) of two zoo visitors were palpable, as they held a snake in their hands on the stage of the Singapore Zoo.

What the women didn't know was that a big surprise, quite literally, was lying in wait for them backstage.

Perhaps she didn't hear the audience's shrieks, but one of the visitors probably wasn't expecting a huge python to approach her from behind.

The alarmed woman took a dramatic tumble the moment the reptile touched her back, and fled off stage to safety.

We're guessing she won't be going near slithery creatures anytime soon.

FROM BLUE BELL TO FLU BELL

She took off the lid, swiped her tongue across the ice cream, and placed the tub back in the grocery store chiller.

Ew.

A woman in the US may have landed herself in trouble after a clip of her prank went viral on Twitter.

Besides grossing people out, she fuelled public anger by writing on Instagram, "You can call it Flu Bell ice cream now 'cause I was a little sick last week… Let's start an epidemic."

The woman was soon called out for food tampering and the police are now investigating the case.

But the backlash hasn't stopped copycats from mimicking her actions on social media.

TONY STARK, IS THAT YOU?

July2019 #SKH506K for god sake, get a lorry to transport such bulky items! #MerceLorry

Posted by SG Road Vigilante - SGRV on Monday, 1 July 2019

Perhaps he was inspired by Tony Stark, or maybe delivery services were not available that night.

It was hard for motorists to miss the tall cupboard sticking right out of the passenger seat of a Mercedes convertible at the junction of Eu Tong Sen Street.

Given the dangers of transporting a piece of furniture in this manner, we've got our fingers crossed that the driver and his fellow road users all got back home in one piece.

Will the traffic police get the Iron Man 2 reference? We have no idea.

Behind the scenes photo of Iron Man 2.

SPEARMINT TOO VANILLA? TRY MALA HOTPOT TOOTHPASTE

PHOTO: TMall

Some like it minty, others like it hot.

People who are looking to spice up their morning routine now have a new option -- hotpot-flavoured toothpaste.

Take your pick from mildly spicy, moderately spicy, and insanely spicy.

The brainchild of an oral hygiene product brand and a Sichuan mala hotpot chain, these toothpastes are already sold out on Chinese e-commerce stores days after its launch.

If this ever gets to Singapore's shores, it may just make us crave for more mala hotpot.

lamminlee@asiaone.com

More about

Social media viral videos Food trends
Purchase this article for republication.

TRENDING

Cristiano Ronaldo causes a stir with appearance at Our Tampines Hub
Cristiano Ronaldo causes a stir with appearance at Our Tampines Hub
Twin sisters fined for assaulting condo staff lose appeal
Twin sisters fined for assaulting condo staff lose appeal
Donnie Yen nails &#039;Bottle Cap Challenge&#039; blindfolded
Donnie Yen nails 'Bottle Cap Challenge' blindfolded
Indonesian tries to sell kidney for son&#039;s brain tumour op, hospital does it for free
Indonesian tries to sell kidney for son's brain tumour op, hospital does it for free
No joke: Woman gets a big sss-scare at Singapore Zoo
No joke: Woman gets a big sss-scare at Singapore Zoo
10 hotel room hacks to make the most out of the amenities
10 hotel room hacks to make the most out of the amenities
Move over bubble tea, try a boba taco softie instead
Move over bubble tea, try a boba taco softie instead
Too much, too young: Singapore schoolchildren&#039;s struggles with stress
Too much, too young: Singapore schoolchildren's struggles with stress
Seven charged with murder of man at Orchard Towers
Seven charged with murder of man at Orchard Towers
&#039;I also like baby&#039;: Chinese actor Huang Xiaoming dispels rumours of divorce with actress Angelababy
'I also like baby': Huang Xiaoming dispels rumours of divorce with Angelababy
Cambodian farmer finds daughter&#039;s skull in crocodile enclosure after she was eaten alive
Cambodian farmer finds daughter's skull in crocodile enclosure after she was eaten alive
He ran away to join the circus at 21, now he&#039;s &#039;retiring&#039; at 33
He ran away to join the circus at 21, now he's 'retiring' at 33

LIFESTYLE

Good deals must share July 1-7: Free durian giveaway at Audio House
Good deals must share: Free durian giveaway by Audio House
15 online shopping sites with free shipping to Singapore
15 online shopping sites with free shipping to Singapore
8 Best ramen restaurants to get your noodle fix in Singapore
8 Best ramen restaurants to get your noodle fix in Singapore
The best 1-for-1 hotel buffet dining promotions in Singapore (July 2019)
The best 1-for-1 hotel buffet dining promotions in Singapore (July 2019)

Home Works

8 things no one tells you about the bathroom that affects your renovation
8 things no one tells you about the bathroom that affects your renovation
Luxury fashion brands you can buy furniture from
Luxury fashion brands you can buy furniture from
6 household items that may cause itchy nose and skin
6 household items that may cause itchy nose and skin
House tour: A colourful tropical-themed HDB home
House tour: A colourful tropical-themed HDB home

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

#Joeyjios: We took on a 1kg beef bowl challenge that costs $42
#Joeyjios: We took on a 1kg beef bowl challenge that costs $42
GrabTowel? Deliveryman caught taking towel from clothes rack outside HDB flat
GrabTowel? Deliveryman caught taking towel from clothes rack outside HDB flat
Local musician with PhD shades ex-teacher who looked down on him
Local musician with PhD shades ex-teacher who looked down on him
&#039;Sorry for your loss&#039;: Man quits job by handing boss condolence card
'Sorry for your loss': Man quits job by handing boss condolence card

SERVICES